Windhorst: Victor Wembanyama Most Exciting Prospect to NBA Execs Since LeBron James

Christian Liewig - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

As the NBA regular season winds down, some teams are already looking toward the draft lottery, which is largely considered to be the sweepstakes for prized prospect Victor Wembanyama.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, ESPN's Brian Windhorst explained that he hasn't seen a level excitement over a prospect like this since Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James entered the league in 2003.

"The lottery night [May 16] is gonna be quite the interesting experience this year. I don't think he's a can't-miss prospect. I don't think he's the type of guy that if you get you can say, 'Oh my God, they're gonna be in the Finals within five years," which was the case for the Cavs with LeBron. But I do think it's the most excited league executives have been about a prospect since LeBron."

Through March 24, Wembanyama is averaging 21.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game for French club Metropolitans 92. The 7'4" big man has a unique combination of offensive and defensive skills that has league executives salivating.

With Wembanyama largely expected to be selected first overall in this year's draft on June 22, the teams that will have the best odds to win the lottery are the San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons, though the current lottery system makes it more possible for other teams to land the top pick.