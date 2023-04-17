Jacksonville State Commit Philstavious Dowdell Among 4 Killed in Alabama Shooting

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Jacksonville State football commit Philstavious "Phil" Dowdell was one of four people killed in a shooting at a birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama, on Saturday.

According to the News-Herald, Dowdell was identified among the dead by his grandmother and a pastor who also serves as chaplain of the Dadeville High School football team. Per Maxwell Donaldson of USA Today, Dowdell was attending his sister's 16th birthday party and his mother was one of 28 people injured in the shooting, as she sustained two gunshot wounds and her status is not yet clear.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Philstavious Dowdell and the other victims of the senseless tragedy last night. He was a great young man with a bright future. My staff and I are heartbroken and hope that everyone will support his family through this difficult time," Jacksonville State head coach Rich Rodriguez said in a statement.

Authorities are reportedly still investigating the incident, which occurred at a dance studio at around 11:30 p.m. ET in Dadeville, which is a town of approximately 3,000 people located about 45 miles northeast of Montgomery.

Dowdell recorded 1,160 all-purpose yards with 13 touchdowns while intercepting two passes as a senior at Dadeville High. He was an All-State defensive back but was slated to play wide receiver for Jacksonville State. He was also a sprinter for Dadeville's track and field team.

"He was a very, very humble child," Dowdell's grandmother Annette Allen said. "Never messed with anybody. Always had a smile on his face."