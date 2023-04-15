Georgia Football Honors Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy on 1st Play of Spring Game

John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Georgia football honored the memories of offensive lineman Devin Willock and football recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy on the first play of the team's G-Day contest Sunday.

Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com provided video of the moment.

"The players wanted to do something to remember those two, and we felt like it was a good way to honor them," head coach Kirby Smart told reporters postgame (h/t Jordan D. Hill of Dawgs247).

Willock and LeCroy were killed in a car accident in the early morning hours of Jan. 15 in Athens after a parade and celebration in honor of the Bulldogs' second straight national title. Offensive lineman Warren McClendon and recruiting analyst Victoria Bowles survived but suffered numerous injuries.

After the delay-of-game penalty, Georgia commenced its annual spring football game. The Red Team earned a 31-26 victory against the Black Team.