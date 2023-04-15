X

    Georgia Football Honors Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy on 1st Play of Spring Game

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 15, 2023

    ATHENS, GA - APRIL 15: University of Georgia line of during the G-Day Red and Black Spring Game on April 15, 2023, at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. (Photo by John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Georgia football honored the memories of offensive lineman Devin Willock and football recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy on the first play of the team's G-Day contest Sunday.

    Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com provided video of the moment.

    Anthony Dasher @AnthonyDasher1

    The Red Team took a delay of game to honor the memory of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy. <a href="https://t.co/k02KiucDRz">pic.twitter.com/k02KiucDRz</a>

    DawgPost @Dawg_Post

    Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs took a delay of game on the first play of the program's G-Day spring scrimmage to honor former offensive lineman Devin Willock. <a href="https://t.co/ee7QAsb4Es">https://t.co/ee7QAsb4Es</a> <a href="https://t.co/UwcpK6ycIn">pic.twitter.com/UwcpK6ycIn</a>

    Chip Towers AJC @ctowersajc

    Red Team takes deliberate delay of game penalty on game's first play to honor the late Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy, who tied in a car accident on Jan. 15. Players took off helmets and pointed to sky. <a href="https://t.co/LxvtQxxaTC">pic.twitter.com/LxvtQxxaTC</a>

    "The players wanted to do something to remember those two, and we felt like it was a good way to honor them," head coach Kirby Smart told reporters postgame (h/t Jordan D. Hill of Dawgs247).

    Willock and LeCroy were killed in a car accident in the early morning hours of Jan. 15 in Athens after a parade and celebration in honor of the Bulldogs' second straight national title. Offensive lineman Warren McClendon and recruiting analyst Victoria Bowles survived but suffered numerous injuries.

    After the delay-of-game penalty, Georgia commenced its annual spring football game. The Red Team earned a 31-26 victory against the Black Team.

    Georgia Football Honors Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy on 1st Play of Spring Game
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon