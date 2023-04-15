Georgia Football Honors Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy on 1st Play of Spring Game

Georgia Football Honors Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy on 1st Play of Spring GameApril 15, 2023
Georgia football honored the memories of offensive lineman Devin Willock and football recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy on the first play of the team's G-Day contest Sunday.
Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com provided video of the moment.
DawgPost @Dawg_Post
Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs took a delay of game on the first play of the program's G-Day spring scrimmage to honor former offensive lineman Devin Willock. <a href="https://t.co/ee7QAsb4Es">https://t.co/ee7QAsb4Es</a> <a href="https://t.co/UwcpK6ycIn">pic.twitter.com/UwcpK6ycIn</a>
"The players wanted to do something to remember those two, and we felt like it was a good way to honor them," head coach Kirby Smart told reporters postgame (h/t Jordan D. Hill of Dawgs247).
Willock and LeCroy were killed in a car accident in the early morning hours of Jan. 15 in Athens after a parade and celebration in honor of the Bulldogs' second straight national title. Offensive lineman Warren McClendon and recruiting analyst Victoria Bowles survived but suffered numerous injuries.
After the delay-of-game penalty, Georgia commenced its annual spring football game. The Red Team earned a 31-26 victory against the Black Team.