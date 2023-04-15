Texas' Quinn Ewers 'Pretty Clear' Starting QB over Arch Manning, Says HC Sarkisian

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Quinn Ewers will be QB1 for the Texas Longhorns next season, despite the presence of Arch Manning.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian felt comfortable declaring this after the teams spring game, saying it's "pretty clear" that Ewers is deserving of the starting spot, per 247Sports' Chris Hummer.

Ewers is the incumbent starter after taking over for Hudson Card last season, throwing for 2,177 yards and 15 touchdowns as the Longhorns went 8-5. He was the No. 1 overall prospect in 2021, per 247Sports' composite list, and transferred to Texas ahead of last season following a redshirt freshman year at Ohio State.

He also turned heads at the spring game for his excellent play, as the Texas quarterback room continues to get praise from onlookers.

Ewers' past performance and pedigree would make any thoughts of him losing his job seem ridiculous in a normal situation, but Texas' talent at the position is anything but normal.

Manning, who is expected to be the next Manning family star signal-caller, is the top recruit in the 2023 class and is considered to be a generational talent. His highly anticipated debut in a Longhorn uniform came at the spring game.

Manning joins Ewers and Maalik Murphy on the loaded Texas depth chart. It looks like he will learn behind the more experienced quarterback as Texas attempts to qualify for the College Football Playoff for the first time since the format change in 2014.