Paul George Challenges Jalen Ramsey, Derwin James: 'I Need That Football Smoke'

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

In addition to punishing opposing players in the NBA, Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George believes he could take on the best the NFL has to throw at him.

On Podcast P with Paul George, the eight-time All-Star spoke about his abilities as a receiver and focused on his practice against New York Giants free safety Terrell Burgess last year.

George then challenged Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James as players he would like to face next, citing his desire to "go after the best" and noting that he needs "that football smoke."

Ramsey has made the Pro Bowl six times and James has made it three times. Both are considered to be among the NFL's top defensive players. George stands at 6'8", and 220 pounds and would be tied for the tallest tight end in the league and would be the tallest wide receiver.

Ramsey has made headlines in the past for saying he could be a professional in other sports, and he would possibly have an opportunity to put his hoops skills to the test if he accepted George's challenge, as PG13 declared that he would play one-on-one basketball after the football portion.

George is notably out with a knee injury and is reportedly aiming to return if the Clippers make it out of the first round of the playoffs, per The Athletic's Law Murray. The fifth-seeded Clippers would have to defeat the fourth-seeded Phoenix Suns for this to happen.