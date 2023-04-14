Clippers' Ty Lue: Paul George Won't Return from Knee Injury 'If He's Not Right'

Icon Sportswire

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Ty Lue made it clear Friday that the team will not rush All-Star forward Paul George back into the fold before he is fully recovered from his knee injury.

While speaking to the media, Lue suggested the Clippers don't want to risk further injury by bringing George back before he is ready:

At the same time, Lue told reporters he was glad to see George on the court to do some shooting this week, saying: "It's encouraging to see. Just seeing him be able to do some things and actually starting to feel better is good to see."

George suffered a sprained knee during the Clippers' March 21 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder and missed L.A.'s final nine regular-season games.

The Clips reached the playoffs as the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference and will face the Phoenix Suns in the first round, beginning with Game 1 on Sunday.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.