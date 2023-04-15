Brad Larsen Fired as Blue Jackets HC After Worst Record in NHL's Eastern Conference

Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images

The Columbus Blue Jackets announced Saturday they fired head coach Brad Larsen.

Columbus had the worst record (25-48-9) in the Eastern Conference in 2022-23 after missing the playoffs in Larsen's first season at the helm.

General manager Jarmo Kekalainen said the season "has been extremely disappointing" when addressing the departures of Larsen and goaltending coach Manny Legace:

"These decisions were difficult and not made lightly given our respect for both Brad and Manny as coaches and people. Brad has been part of our organization for more than a decade, and we are extremely thankful for his hard work and many contributions—both on and off the ice—during that time. We wish nothing but the best for Brad and his family in the future."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

