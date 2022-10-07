NHL Power Rankings: Where Every Team Stands Ahead of Opening Night

1 of 6

Keeping Erik Karlsson healthy is a top priority for the San Jose Sharks (Amanda Cain/NHLI via Getty Images)

32. Philadelphia Flyers (Move: -2 / Votes: 32, 32, 30, 31)

John Tortorella has pledged to go all-in with youth as the Flyers try to erase an abysmal 2021-22. Among those not making the final cuts, however, was 2019 first-rounder Cam York. “Mental toughness, to me, is handling situations and taking control of it," Tortorella said. “I have not seen that.”

31. Chicago Blackhawks (Move: -2 / Votes: 31, 31, 31, 32)

It can’t be too encouraging for new coach Luke Richardson that his team had won just once in its first four preseason games while being outshot 123-87. “We've looked pretty organized on the breakouts and endzone and had opportunities,” he said, “but we haven't pulled the trigger to get it in."

30. Arizona Coyotes (Move: +2 / Votes: 30, 29, 32, 30)

It’s not exactly stellar news that the Coyotes’ goaltending collective of Karel Vejmelka, Jonas Johansson and Ivan Prosvetov was deemed worst among the 32 teams in a preseason ranking by ESPN. Arizona allowed 313 goals last season and had the league’s worst goal differential at minus-106.

29. Montreal Canadiens (Move: -1 / Votes: 28, 30, 29, 27)

The Canadiens were already 0-5-1 with a minus-11 goal differential in the preseason before the announcement that captain Nick Suzuki would miss time with an upper-body injury. He’ll be reevaluated Monday and is considered day-to-day ahead of Montreal’s opener with Toronto on Wednesday.

28. Seattle Kraken (Move: +3 / Votes: 27, 28, 28, 29)

The Kraken suffered in many ways in their inaugural run through the league last season, not the least of which was offensively thanks to a goal-scoring total that was fourth from last. But it ought to be a little different in 2022-23 with a full season teed up for recent draft picks Matty Beniers and Shane Wright.

27. San Jose Sharks (Move: -2 / Votes: 29, 27, 27, 28)

Erik Karlsson is a two-time Norris Trophy winner as the league’s best defenseman, but he’s not played more than 56 games in a season since 2017-18. Keeping him healthy is a priority for new coach David Quinn, who’s been tweaking the 32-year-old's penalty-kill time in the preseason to manage his minutes.

26. Buffalo Sabres (Move: +1 / Votes: 26, 25, 25, 24)

Optimism is plentiful in Western New York as the season approaches, and the Sabres have done little to temper it, winning four times in five games while allowing just 11 goals. Buffalo allowed the 10th-most goals (290) and the ninth-most shots (33 per game) last season and needs back-end improvement.