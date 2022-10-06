B/R NHL Staff Roundtable: Stanley Cup and Regular-Season Award Predictions

11 of 11

Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

Prior to the start of the 2021-22 schedule, 31-year-old goalie Darcy Kuemper had played parts of nine NHL seasons, had won more than 16 games only once and had never contended for an individual award.

Heading into 2022-23, Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Matt Murray is 28 years old, was fourth in voting for the Calder Trophy as a rookie and has won at least 20 times in all seasons in which he’s played at least half the games.

Kuemper is now a Stanley Cup champion after backstopping the Colorado Avalanche to 10 wins in 16 starts during a run that ended with a six-game defeat of Tampa Bay. As for Murray, who’s already a two-time champ from his days with the Pittsburgh Penguins, he’s about to add a third ring to an already crowded safety deposit box.

That’s right. The Maple Leafs will win the Stanley Cup. And Murray, even as he’s doubted by a hockey-mad fanbase, will play a significant role.

Yes, we know it’s been 55 years since the Maple Leafs won the Cup. Yes, we know they haven’t won a playoff series since 2004.

But we know some other things, too.

Auston Matthews is a 60-goal scorer and the league’s reigning MVP at age 25. He’s joined by John Tavares, Mitch Marner, William Nylander and others to form the league’s most skilled forward group. There’s zero reason to believe their production won’t continue and zero reason to believe a defensive unit that helped limit foes to the ninth-fewest shots in the league won’t repeat that performance.



Toronto was fourth overall with 115 points in last year’s regular season. Had it not been for an unfortunate opening matchup with the two-time defending Cup champs, the Maple Leafs might well have been the team making a dominant run to the Eastern Conference Finals.

It’ll happen this year. And when it comes time to nail things down in the final series, it’ll be Murray making the saves that Kuemper, with a less gaudy track record, made last June against the Lightning.

Stake out your spots along Yonge Street, folks. Lord Stanley’s coming home.

- Lyle Fitzsimmons

Let’s go with the Calgary Flames. There are currently better teams at face value, but by April, the Flames may be in the best position to make a long playoff run.

The Flames are entering the season with a really good team, and the trade deadline will offer an opportunity to become great.

Unlike some other contenders, the Flames are in a great position to add significant reinforcements. Cap Friendly estimates that they’ll have roughly $6.5 million in cap space by the deadline and they also possess a bevy of draft picks and prospects as trade bait.

Goaltending is vital in the playoffs. A good goalie can steal a seven-game series, while a poor one can tank an entire team. Jacob Markstrom has had an up-and-down career, but he was rock-solid last season and is arguably the best goaltender in the Western Conference.

Finally, Calgary has an easy path to endure a deep playoff run. Getting through Colorado will be a monumental task, but the Western Conference is otherwise fairly weak. The Pacific Division looks like the worst in the NHL.



- Adam Herman

I like to believe that talent ultimately wins out if you are patient enough with it.

Back in 2018, we saw Washington break through its second-round ceiling. In 2019, St. Louis broke through. In 2020, Tampa Bay that got over the hump. Last year, it was Colorado.

This year, it's Carolina's turn.

Even with the offseason departures of Vincent Trocheck and Nino Niederreiter, this is one of the most complete teams in the league and does not have a major weakness anywhere on the roster. The Hurricanes have a dependable 1A and 1B in goal with Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta, they are consistently one of the best defensive teams in the league, and they have a lot of high-end talent at forward. There's room for those forwards to get better, too.

Andrei Svechnikov, Martin Necas and Jesperi Kotkaniemi still have a chance to have breakout years, and Seth Jarvis looks like an emerging impact player as well. Add all of that to Sebastian Aho, Teuvo Teravainen, Jordan Staal and the underrated addition of Paul Stastny, and that is a lot of talent up front.

I also really like the offseason additions of Max Pacioretty and Brent Burns for what they bring to the table as finishers and goal scorers. Pacioretty is going to miss most of the season, but getting him back come playoff time could be an enormous lift.

This is Carolina's year.

- Adam Gretz

As the cap is rising, we're sort of entering a quasi-dynasty era where championship teams will make consecutive runs. I want to say the Hurricanes will win the Cup, but I'm too worried about Freddie Andersen making it there.

I think it'll be Canes vs. Avs, and Colorado will prevail.

- Sara Civian

The Carolina Hurricanes have been building towards this for the past few seasons, and it feels like now is the time they strike gold…er, silver with the Stanley Cup.

Carolina has been right there each of the past few seasons, but it ran into the best goalie in the NHL last year (New York Rangers) and the eventual Stanley Cup champions the season before (Tampa Bay). The Hurricanes have had a brilliant offense and a defense corps that was quietly one of the best in the league to go along with steady, yet oft-injured goaltending.

This season, they still have the brilliant offense and the goaltending they hope won’t be sidetracked by poor health, but they also added someone to make their defense more noticeable and dangerous with Burns.

The addition of Burns to a group that has Jaccob Slavin, Brett Pesce and Brady Skjei means the Hurricanes will have a dangerous and dynamic top four on the blue line. Aho, Svechnikov and Teravainen are electrifying scorers, and Necas is next in line to join that group. They have veteran know-how with Stastny and Pacioretty and excellent defenders up front with Staal, Kotkaniemi Jesper Fast.

The time is now for Carolina to capture its second Stanley Cup.

- Joe Yerdon