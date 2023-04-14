X

    DeMar DeRozan's Daughter Diar Will Not Attend Bulls vs. Heat After Viral Moment

    Francisco RosaApril 14, 2023

    Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images

    Diar DeRozan, the daughter of DeMar and arguably the star of the Chicago Bulls' play-in win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night, won't be at Kaseya Center on Friday when Chicago takes on the Miami Heat.

    While talking to the media during shootaround, DeMar confirmed that Diar is at school today and also has her own game that she'll be playing in.

    So, she has her priorities in order.

    K.C. Johnson @KCJHoop

    This was, undeniably, a cute (one-day) story. After this hard-hitting, investigative questioning, it's done. Plus, not only is she in school, she has her own game tonight. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/hooper?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#hooper</a> <a href="https://t.co/Qh1C5140og">pic.twitter.com/Qh1C5140og</a>

    Diar become a viral sensation during the win over the Raptors after she yelled during each of Toronto's free-throw attempts. The Raptors ended up going 18-of-36 from the charity stripe in their four-point loss.

    It can be argued that she saved her father's season from ending. Her performance was so impressive that United Airlines even offered to fly her out to Miami for Friday's game.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Diar DeRozan deserved her own highlight reel tonight 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/nUMNKrGtVQ">pic.twitter.com/nUMNKrGtVQ</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    United Airlines really offered to fly Diar DeRozan to Miami for the play-in finale 😅 <a href="https://t.co/n0QyBYnQnf">pic.twitter.com/n0QyBYnQnf</a>

    But the Bulls will be without her in South Beach as they attempt to make it into the playoffs and set up a first-round matchup against the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks.

    First they'll have to get through the Heat, which are coming off a disappointing loss to the Atlanta Hawks in their first play-in game on Tuesday. Although they'll have home-court advantage, Jimmy Butler's crew has been a far cry from the team that came one possession away from making it to the NBA Finals last season.

    Miami enters the game as a 5.5-point favorite, according to DraftKings sportsbook.