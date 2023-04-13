DeMar DeRozan's Daughter Diar Offered Flight to Bulls-Heat by United Airlines

Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images

United Airlines has offered Diar DeRozan, the nine-year-old daughter of Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan, a free flight to Miami for the team's play-in tournament game against the Heat on Friday.

Diar let out piercing (and impeccably timed) screams to distract Toronto Raptors players at the free-throw line en route to the Bulls' 109-105 road play-in win on Wednesday.

Toronto shot just 18-of-36 on the evening, marking the first time all season the Raptors didn't make more than half their free throws.

After the game, DeRozan said Diar would not be attending the Heat game because she needed to return to school. He also said he allowed her to go to the Raptors game because Toronto was the DeRozans' old home—DeMar played there from 2009 to 2018.

We'll see if plans change as the Heat game, which will go down at 7 p.m. ET on Friday in Miami, rapidly approaches. The Bulls-Heat winner will face the Milwaukee Bucks in the postseason.