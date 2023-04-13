X

    DeMar DeRozan's Daughter Diar Offered Flight to Bulls-Heat by United Airlines

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 13, 2023

    TORONTO, CANADA - APRIL 12: Cassidy Hubbarth interviews Zach LaVine #8 and DeMar DeRozan #11 of the Chicago Bulls and Diar DeRozan after the game against the Toronto Raptors during the 2023 Play-In Tournament on April 12, 2023 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images

    United Airlines has offered Diar DeRozan, the nine-year-old daughter of Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan, a free flight to Miami for the team's play-in tournament game against the Heat on Friday.

    United Airlines @united

    The flight's on us. What do you say, <a href="https://twitter.com/DeMar_DeRozan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DeMar_DeRozan</a>? We'd love to take Diar's talents to South Beach. <a href="https://t.co/6jnHOjecYy">https://t.co/6jnHOjecYy</a>

    Diar let out piercing (and impeccably timed) screams to distract Toronto Raptors players at the free-throw line en route to the Bulls' 109-105 road play-in win on Wednesday.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Diar DeRozan deserved her own highlight reel tonight 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/nUMNKrGtVQ">pic.twitter.com/nUMNKrGtVQ</a>

    Toronto shot just 18-of-36 on the evening, marking the first time all season the Raptors didn't make more than half their free throws.

    After the game, DeRozan said Diar would not be attending the Heat game because she needed to return to school. He also said he allowed her to go to the Raptors game because Toronto was the DeRozans' old home—DeMar played there from 2009 to 2018.

    We'll see if plans change as the Heat game, which will go down at 7 p.m. ET on Friday in Miami, rapidly approaches. The Bulls-Heat winner will face the Milwaukee Bucks in the postseason.

