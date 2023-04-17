Cowboys 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Roundup of B/R Staff, Kiper and Expert Picks

Cowboys 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Roundup of B/R Staff, Kiper and Expert PicksApril 17, 2023
The 2023 NFL draft, which kicks off on April 27, is just over a week away. The Dallas Cowboys will look to augment what they've done in the early offseason over draft weekend.
Dallas didn't go on a free-agent spending spree, but it did fill two key needs by trading for wideout Brandin Cooks and cornerback Stephon Gilmore. The Cowboys will now have seven selections with which to work, including the 26th overall pick.
While a successful draft includes quality picks on all three days, That first-round pick will draw the most attention heading into draft week. Will the Cowboys find a replacement for departed tight end Dalton Schultz, add a new running back to replace Ezekiel Elliott or add another piece to their playoff-caliber defense?
It remains to be seen, but draft analysts certainly have their predictions. Here, we'll dive into the latest mock drafts from the Bleacher Report Scouting Department, ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. and NFL Media's Charles Davis.
B/R Scouting Department: TE Darnell Washington, Georgia
In the Scouting Department's mock draft, the Cowboys snag Georgia tight end Darnell Washington with the 26th pick. This is a logical choice, as Schultz won't be an easy player to replace in the offensive lineup.
Schultz, who played on the franchise tag last season, finished 2022 with 57 catches for 577 yards and five touchdowns.
Washington is a big (6'7", 264 lbs), fast (4.64-second 40-yard dash) and physical pass-catcher who could quickly become one of Dak Prescott's go-to targets.
"Prescott loves throwing seam routes more than any quarterback in the NFL, and now he gets the 6'7", 264-pound Washington to run those routes," Derrik Klassen of the B/R Scouting Department said. "Washington's size and athleticism combo is nightmare fuel for opposing defensive coordinators."
While there's no guarantee that Washington could replicate Schultz's success right away, he had some solid production for the Bulldogs last season. The two-time national champion caught 28 passes for 454 yards and two touchdowns last season.
Washington is a tremendous on-the-move target who can create separation against linebackers and slower defensive backs. Expect him to make an early impact wherever he lands, but Dallas would be a tremendous fit for him.
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.: TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
Kiper has also gone with a tight end for the Cowboys, which is no shocker. Dallas' tight end room is currently headlined by Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot. Ferguson and Hendershot combined for just 277 receiving yards last season.
The duo did combine for four touchdown receptions.
Kiper has the Cowboys taking Notre Dame's Michael Mayer over Washington, with the latter sliding into the second round and to the New Orleans Saints at No. 40.
"Mayer is the best all-around tight end in this class; he's not afraid to latch on to defenders and block," Kiper wrote. "Don't discount his receiving upside, either. ...He can be an outlet on crossers and hooks and he'll pick up first downs after the catch."
There are no surprises with this selection, though Kiper did note that the Cowboys could also target a wide receiver despite adding Cooks in the offseason.
"Dallas also has scouted the class' best wide receivers, so keep an eye out if one of the top guys drops," Kiper wrote.
It's worth noting that Kiper had Ohio State wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Boston College receiver Zay Flowers and USC wideout Jordan Addison all coming off the board before Dallas' selection at No. 26.
NFL Media's Charles Davis: TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
That's three mock drafts and three tight ends for the Cowboys in Round 1. Davis also went for Michael Mayer as Schultz's replacement.
"After the departure of Dalton Schultz, the Cowboys find a new tight end for Dak Prescott to target. Mayer will more than hold his own in the run game, too," Davis wrote.
Mayer's ability to block in the running game would definitely be an asset as the Cowboys move on from Elliott and give a bigger role to franchise-tagged runner Tony Pollard. It won't be a shock to see Dallas bolster its backfield at some point in the draft too.
The experts just don't seem to believe that Dallas will go after a running back in Round 1.
Utah's Dalton Kincaid was the first tight end to go in Davis' mock and the only other tight end in the round. Mayer was the first tight end off the board in the B/R mock and the only other first-rounder alongside Washington.
Mayer, Washington and Kincaid are the top three tight ends on the B/R Scouting Department's latest draft board. If the Cowboys are determined to get a tight end early, they will have options.
Of course, not everyone believes this will be Dallas' plan. NFL Media's Bucky Brooks, for example, had Dallas taking Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee in his latest mock. Exactly no one should be surprised if the Cowboys do snag a tight end on opening night.