Cowboys 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Roundup of B/R Staff, Kiper and Expert Picks

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The 2023 NFL draft, which kicks off on April 27, is just over a week away. The Dallas Cowboys will look to augment what they've done in the early offseason over draft weekend.

Dallas didn't go on a free-agent spending spree, but it did fill two key needs by trading for wideout Brandin Cooks and cornerback Stephon Gilmore. The Cowboys will now have seven selections with which to work, including the 26th overall pick.

While a successful draft includes quality picks on all three days, That first-round pick will draw the most attention heading into draft week. Will the Cowboys find a replacement for departed tight end Dalton Schultz, add a new running back to replace Ezekiel Elliott or add another piece to their playoff-caliber defense?

It remains to be seen, but draft analysts certainly have their predictions. Here, we'll dive into the latest mock drafts from the Bleacher Report Scouting Department, ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. and NFL Media's Charles Davis.

