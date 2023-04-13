Report: UConn's Adama Sanogo Declares for 2023 NBA Draft After Winning National Title

Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Adama Sanogo cemented himself as a UConn legend by helping lead the Huskies to the national title, and he is now ready for the next step.

Jeff Goodman of Stadium reported Sanogo declared for the NBA draft and is focused on the next level. While Goodman noted he didn't completely rule out a change of heart and return to the Big East program, Sanogo made the decision official:

The question now is whether his impressive collegiate production will result in him being drafted.

Dom Amore of the Hartford Courant pointed out he is "considered a bit undersized" for the NBA as a 6'9" big man and "has not been appearing on any of the major analysts' mock drafts."

Yet UConn head coach Dan Hurley believes that can change with the predraft process.

"Listen, Adama's one of the best players in the country," he said, per Adam Zagoria of NJ.com. "How he's not an NBA Draft pick, how he can't immediately be on the 15-man roster of an NBA team. He's a special, special player, he's one of the greatest players in UConn history. His skill level's gone up every year to the point where he's making threes, driving the ball this year.

"I think by the time his draft process is over, his workouts, he'll prove himself to be an NBA player and there won't be any more speculation."

Sanogo wasted no time making an impact at UConn as a first-team Big East All-Freshman in 2020-21 and a first-team All-Big East selection as a sophomore the following season. However, he took notable strides during his junior year, averaging 17.2 points and 7.7 rebounds per game while shooting 60.6 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from deep.

The three-point shooting was an added dimension, but he made the biggest impression when it mattered most as the Most Outstanding Player of the 2023 NCAA men's tournament.

He was brilliant right out of the gates with 28 points and 13 boards in a first-round win over Iona. That was the first of four double-doubles in the Big Dance, with the other three coming in the Elite Eight win over Gonzaga, Final Four win over Miami and national championship game win over San Diego State.

Sanoga was unstoppable by the basket, went up for lobs, protected the rim on defense and played with a notable motor all the way to the national title.

Perhaps that formula will help him play his way into the NBA as well.