    Denver Police Investigating Fan Who Tackled Rockies Mascot Dinger on Video

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVApril 13, 2023

    SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 10: Colorado Rockies mascot Dinger performs before the Spring Training game against the San Francisco Giants at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on March 10, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)
    John E. Moore III/Getty Images

    Police are actively seeking the identity of the man who tackled Colorado Rockies mascot Dinger during Monday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

    𝚌𝚘𝚛𝚒𝚗𝚗𝚊 @_coco0218

    Boooo, drunk guy. 💜 you, Dinger! <a href="https://t.co/3Fe2HYO6yz">pic.twitter.com/3Fe2HYO6yz</a>

    Fan video captured the incident Monday night, showing a spectator running on the field and tackling the mascot.

    "We are working with our partners at the Colorado Rockies to identify the suspect," the Denver Police Department said in a statement to TMZ Sports.

    Police are currently asking anyone who has information on the case to report to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. It is unclear if the person wearing the mascot costume was injured in the incident.