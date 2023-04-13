Denver Police Investigating Fan Who Tackled Rockies Mascot Dinger on Video

John E. Moore III/Getty Images

Police are actively seeking the identity of the man who tackled Colorado Rockies mascot Dinger during Monday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Fan video captured the incident Monday night, showing a spectator running on the field and tackling the mascot.

"We are working with our partners at the Colorado Rockies to identify the suspect," the Denver Police Department said in a statement to TMZ Sports.

Police are currently asking anyone who has information on the case to report to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. It is unclear if the person wearing the mascot costume was injured in the incident.