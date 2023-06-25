Naz Reid, Timberwolves Agree to 3-Year, $42M Contract with Player Option

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

The Minnesota Timberwolves have reportedly agreed to re-sign center/forward Naz Reid on a three-year, $42 million deal with a player option, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 6'9", 264-pound Reid joined the Timberwolves out of LSU as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

He's turned into a tremendous success story after excelling as a reserve for Minnesota. The 23-year-old averaged 11.5 points on 53.7 percent shooting and 4.9 rebounds in just 18.4 minutes per game in the 2022-23 season. He also made 34.6 percent of his three-pointers.

When called upon, Reid also excelled as a starter. According to StatMuse, Reid averaged 16.5 points on 50.0 percent shooting and 7.0 rebounds in 26.1 minutes over 11 starts last year.

Unfortunately, Reid suffered a fractured left wrist against the Phoenix Suns on March 29, sidelining him indefinitely.

Reid has proved more than capable of excelling down low when called upon. He'll only be 24 years old when next season begins, so he might just be scratching the surface of his potential as well.

Ultimately, re-signing Reid is a huge win for Minnesota as it keeps an integral frontcourt piece.