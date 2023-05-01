Bruins 2023 Free Agents, Draft Targets, Offseason Guide After NHL Playoff Loss

1 of 3

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Unrestricted free agents: Patrice Bergeron, Tyler Bertuzzi, Tomáš Nosek, Garnet Hathaway, David Krejčí, Dmitry Orlov, Connor Clifton, Nick Foligno, Chris Wagner, Anton Stralman

Restricted free agents: Trent Frederic, Jakub Lauko, Jeremy Swayman

The Bruins would love to re-sign all of their pending free agents this summer for another shot at the Stanley Cup, but it's just not going to happen.

Players like Patrice Bergeron and David Krejčí should be a priority for Bruins general manager Don Sweeney, but it's possible both players, in addition to Nick Foligno, could retire this summer.

Beyond the veteran trio, the Black and Gold should look to maintain the services of Tyler Bertuzzi, Garnet Hathaway and Connor Clifton. Retaining Jeremy Swayman, a restricted free agent, speaks for itself.

Bertuzzi, who was acquired by the Bruins at the 2022-23 season's trade deadline, was highly impressive in his short stint in Boston, notching four goals and 12 assists for 16 points in 21 regular-season games.

The left winger added five goals and five assists in the postseason and demonstrated the ability to mesh well with whomever he plays with, including David Pastrňák, Pavel Zacha and Charlie Coyle.

Hathaway, who was also acquired at the trade deadline, played more of a depth role for the Bruins, notching four goals and two assists for six points in 24 games. He added no goals and one assist in the postseason.

The 31-year-old mostly played on a gritty fourth-line alongside Trent Frederic and A.J. Greer, and he was arguably the team's best role player.

Clifton, meanwhile, had the best season of his career in 2022-23, notching five goals and 18 assists for 23 points in 78 games. He added no goals or assists in the playoffs.

The right-shot defenseman took a significant step in the right direction and seemingly scratched the surface of his potential. Unfortunately, retaining his services is a bit unrealistic given the fact he'll want a considerable raise from the $1 million he earned in 2022-23.