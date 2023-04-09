2023 NBA Mock Draft: Rounding Up Expert Picks Heading into Final Day of Season

0 of 3

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

With the 2022-23 NBA season set to wrap on Sunday, most of the basketball world is looking ahead to the play-in tournament and the postseason. For teams that have been eliminated, however, it's time to start focusing on the offseason and the 2023 draft.

Whichever franchise wins the draft lottery will be rewarded with French prospect Victor Wembanyama, the clear-cut top player in the draft class. Wembanyama is virtually guaranteed to go No. 1 overall, but after that, things get a little murkier.

However, some trends are beginning to emerge.



Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, USA Today's Jeff Zillgitt and The Athletic's Sam Vecenie all have different draft orders for the top six selections but many of the same prospects.

Teams like the Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs will be hoping to land Wembanyama. Here, we'll dive into some of the latest expert mocks and examine the prospects most likely to serve as 2023 consolation prizes.

