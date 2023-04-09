2023 NBA Mock Draft: Rounding Up Expert Picks Heading into Final Day of SeasonApril 9, 2023
2023 NBA Mock Draft: Rounding Up Expert Picks Heading into Final Day of Season
With the 2022-23 NBA season set to wrap on Sunday, most of the basketball world is looking ahead to the play-in tournament and the postseason. For teams that have been eliminated, however, it's time to start focusing on the offseason and the 2023 draft.
Whichever franchise wins the draft lottery will be rewarded with French prospect Victor Wembanyama, the clear-cut top player in the draft class. Wembanyama is virtually guaranteed to go No. 1 overall, but after that, things get a little murkier.
However, some trends are beginning to emerge.
Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, USA Today's Jeff Zillgitt and The Athletic's Sam Vecenie all have different draft orders for the top six selections but many of the same prospects.
Teams like the Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs will be hoping to land Wembanyama. Here, we'll dive into some of the latest expert mocks and examine the prospects most likely to serve as 2023 consolation prizes.
Scoot Henderson Trending as the No. 2 Pick
While Wasserman, Zillgitt and Vecenie don't agree on everything at the top of the draft, they have the same prospect going No. 2 overall: Scoot Henderson of G League Ignite.
Wasserman and Vecenie both have Henderson going to the Houston Rockets, while Zillgitt's mock only features prospects and not teams. As prospects go, the 19-year-old guard is one of the more complete ones.
"He is still among the best teenage lead guards I've ever evaluated," Vecenie wrote. "His first step is lightning quick, and he possesses a real blend of explosiveness and power. His handle is terrific, as is passing and playmaking vision."
Henderson averaged 16.5 points, 6.5 assists and 5.4 rebounds this past season. At 6'2" and 195 pounds, Henderson is a somewhat smaller prospect and might not be an ideal fit for teams looking to add size to their lineups.
For any team looking to add proven offensive production and versatility, though, Henderson is a great second choice behind Wembanyama.
Brandon Miller Is Likely a Top-Five Lock
Zillgitt and Vecenie both have Alabama wing Brandon Miller going third overall, while Wasserman has him going fourth to the Charlotte Hornets.
"Concerns over Miller's ability to separate and finish resurfaced in the NCAA tournament, where he combined to shoot 5-of-22 inside the arc through three games," Wasserman wrote. "Missing 16-of-19 threes was more likely just a poorly timed slump."
While Miller didn't play particularly well in the tournament, there was some buzz about him challenging Henderson to be the No. 2 prospect before that.
"One opinion starting to solidify for executives in front offices across the NBA is that Alabama forward Brandon Miller is very much in the conversation at No. 2 overall, behind Wembanyama," Vecenie wrote in mid-March.
Miller averaged 18.8 points, 2.1 assists and 8.2 rebounds this past season. While Miller may not be a big threat to Henderson at the No. 2 spot, the 6'9" forward has likely cemented his status as an early lottery pick.
Amen Thompson Will Be Drafted Early
Amen Thompson of the Overtime Elite City Reapers could push Henderson to be the first guard off the board, according to Wasserman.
"Thompson figures to receive some consideration [at No. 2] as well, given his superior positional size and passing."
While Wasserman is the only one of our experts to project Thompson ahead of Miller, the 6'7" guard could go before him, depending on a team's priorities. According to Vencie, Thompson's elite athleticism will allow him to make an early impact.
"Thompson will thrive early in his career in transition," Vencie wrote. "Amen is an aggressive rebounder who immediately starts fast breaks, attacking with reckless abandon in the open floor. He passes at a very high level, seeing advanced reads easily on the court."
An aggressive defender, Thompson could be near the top of draft boards for teams seeking a strong two-way player. He isn't a tremendous outside shooter, but he can contribute right away. He went no later than No. 4 in the mock drafts we analyzed, and it would be a shock to see him fall out of the top five.