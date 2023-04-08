Reggie Wayne: OSU's Marvin Harrison Jr. Is 'Bigger' and 'Faster' Than HOF Father

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Marvin Harrison is a Pro Football Hall of Famer who ranks fifth in NFL history in receptions (1,102), fifth in touchdown catches (128) and ninth in receiving yards (14,580).

And his son could be better than him.

"He's bigger than Marvin," Indianapolis Colts wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne said of Marvin Harrison Jr., per Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star. "He's tall. He's faster than Marv."

Few people know how good Harrison was better than Wayne; they were teammates with Indianapolis for eight seasons. Yet Wayne was impressed by the younger Harrison, who is listed at 6'4", 205 pounds compared to his father's 6'0", 185 pounds.

The Ohio State wide receiver caught passes from C.J. Stroud at the program's pro day and gave NFL evaluators a taste of what could be in the 2024 NFL draft. He is coming off a 2022 campaign in which he finished with 77 catches for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns and was a Biletnikoff Award finalist.

It would be a surprise if anyone else won the award next season.

"Everyone says, 'Why is he so good?' Well, it didn't happen yesterday. It happens over time," Harrison Sr. said. "The most credit goes to him. He could just be some guy who thinks he's better than everyone else and doesn't work, but it's the opposite. He's worked really hard to get to where he is."

That path will surely end up in the NFL one day.