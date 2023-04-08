AEW Rampage, Battle of the Belts VI Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsApril 8, 2023
AEW Rampage, Battle of the Belts VI Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights
- Hook vs. Ethan Page
- Darby Allin vs. Lee Moriarty
- The Acclaimed, Daddy Magic and Cool Hand Ang in 8-man tag team action
- Anna JAS vs. Julia Hart
- Orange Cassidy vs. Darlistico (All-Atlantic Championship)
- Lucha Bros vs. QT Marshall and Powerhouse Hobbs (ROH Tag Team Championships)
- Jade Cargill vs. Billie Starkz
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage and Battle of the Belts on April 7.
The first hour was the Rampage section of the show, and the second was the sixth Battle of the Belts special. Here is the full lineup from both shows:
Let's take a look at what went down on Friday's show.
Hook vs. Ethan Page
- Has it always been Falls Count Anywhere during FTW title matches? That doesn't feel like it has come into play before.
- For some reason, the Twist of Fate never quite looks right if it's not a Hardy doing it.
- We got a QTV segment after this to hype Marshall and Hobbs fighting for the ROH tag titles.
The show began with Hook vs. Page. The FTW champion was knocked off the apron when he got to the ring, so All Ego wasn't trying to keep things fair.
They fought into the crowd and up into the stands as Hook began to take control. As they made their way back to the ring, Page turned things in his favor.
Chairs and tables came into play, and Hook even hit Matt Hardy's Twist of Fate in an attempt to win. Hook countered the Ego's Edge into the Red Rum to score the submission victory.
This was a fun little hardcore-style match and definitely Hook's most unorthodox match in his short career. He made sure to give the crowd one more reason to pop when he put Page through the table.
Winner: Hook
Grade: B-
Notable Moments and Observations
The Infantry, Bobby Orlando and LSG vs. The Acclaimed, Daddy Magic and Cool Hand Ang
- The name Bobby Orlando sounds like it should be used by a magician on Reno, not Las Vegas.
- You could tell Hager was going to attack Daddy Ass as soon as he went in for a hug. Hager barely even hugs his allies, so seeing him hug someone he barely likes didn't make much sense.
- After the match, Swerve teased that he has joined forces with someone new but wouldn't reveal who until later.
In an attempt to recruit The Acclaimed to The Jericho Appreciation Society, Daddy Magic and Cool Hand Ang teamed up with Anthony Bowens and Max Caster for an eight-man tag match.
Their opponents were Shawn Dean, Charlie Bravo, LSG and Bobby Orlando. The match ended in just a couple of minutes and didn't even see everyone get a chance to be the legal man.
The JAS and Acclaimed won, but while they were celebrating, Jake Hager, Parker and Menard pulled a sneak attack and took out the former AEW tag champs.
This segment wasn't about the match. It was about everything that came after, but we are still grading the match, so unfortunately, there isn't much to work with here.
Winners: The Acclaimed and JAS
Grade: C-
Notable Moments and Observations