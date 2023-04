AEW Rampage, Battle of the Belts VI Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

1 of 2

The show began with Hook vs. Page. The FTW champion was knocked off the apron when he got to the ring, so All Ego wasn't trying to keep things fair.

They fought into the crowd and up into the stands as Hook began to take control. As they made their way back to the ring, Page turned things in his favor.

Chairs and tables came into play, and Hook even hit Matt Hardy's Twist of Fate in an attempt to win. Hook countered the Ego's Edge into the Red Rum to score the submission victory.

This was a fun little hardcore-style match and definitely Hook's most unorthodox match in his short career. He made sure to give the crowd one more reason to pop when he put Page through the table.

Winner: Hook

Grade: B-

Notable Moments and Observations