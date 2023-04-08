AEW Rampage, Battle of the Belts VI Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 2

AEW

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage and Battle of the Belts on April 7.

The first hour was the Rampage section of the show, and the second was the sixth Battle of the Belts special. Here is the full lineup from both shows:

Hook vs. Ethan Page

Darby Allin vs. Lee Moriarty

The Acclaimed, Daddy Magic and Cool Hand Ang in 8-man tag team action

Anna JAS vs. Julia Hart

Orange Cassidy vs. Darlistico (All-Atlantic Championship)

Lucha Bros vs. QT Marshall and Powerhouse Hobbs (ROH Tag Team Championships)

Jade Cargill vs. Billie Starkz

Let's take a look at what went down on Friday's show.