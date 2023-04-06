Power Ranking Knicks' Roster Based on Regular-Season Performance

1 of 3

16. Duane Washington Jr.

Washington inked a two-way deal in late February, but he's been sidelined by a hip injury since late January.

15. DaQuan Jeffries

Jeffries was waived twice by the Knicks this season, but he keeps finding his way back. Most recently, he parlayed a pair of 10-day deals into a contract that goes into next season, though anything beyond this season is non-guaranteed.

14. Trevor Keels

Keels, last summer's No. 42 pick, has made three appearances this season, totaling less than 10 minutes of floor time.

13. Derrick Rose

Rose was a rotation regular for the season's first month, but he has faded into the back end of the bench ever since. The 34-year-old has shot just 38.4 percent from the field and 30.2 percent from range.

12. Evan Fournier

Fournier is a shooting specialist who had trouble shooting before losing his rotation spot. His 31.1 three-point percentage is easily the worst of his career.

11. Miles McBride

McBride doesn't have much offense to speak of, but his defensive intensity earned him a near-nightly role. If he forms any kind of offensive identity, he could have a long career in this league.

