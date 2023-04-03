2023 NBA Mock Draft: Latest Predictions Before NCAA Championship

2 of 3

Brett Wilhelm/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Monday's national championship game could produce just two NBA draft selections.

UConn guards Jordan Hawkins and Andre Jackson will be the best prospects on the floor in Houston, and only Hawkins could be chosen in the first round.

The opinion of their draft stock differ among draft experts.

ESPN.com's Jonathan Givony projected Hawkins as the No. 23 overall pick in his March mock draft.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman listed Hawkins as his No. 41 prospect in the draft class before the Sweet 16.

Jackson was projected by Givony as the No. 51 overall pick in the second round. He did not make Wasserman's top 50.

Hawkins has been UConn's second-best scorer all season. He averages 16.2 points per game and shoots 38.6 percent from three-point range.

The sophomore guard helped his draft stock a bit with five double-digit point performances in the NCAA tournament, but his shot creation was limited in some of those contests. Hawkins was 9-of-17 three-pointers against the Gonzaga Bulldogs and Miami Hurricanes.

Hawkins needs to work on his two-point shot creation to be considered a consensus first-round pick by the time the draft rolls around.

As for Jackson, he has the height at 6'6" and passing ability to fit the part of an NBA player, but he needs to score more.

Jackson's highest NCAA tournament point total is 10. He did have 10 assists and nine rebounds against Gonzaga, and he has at least seven assists in four of the last five games.

If Jackson's shot improves, he could be a valuable piece off the bench for an NBA team in a year or two.

If Hawkins and Jackson both get drafted, they would match the same number of national championship participants selected from a year ago. The Kansas Jayhawks duo of Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun were chosen 14th and 21st.