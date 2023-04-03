Best and Worst Booking Decisions of WWE WrestleMania 2023 Night 2 Card Results

1 of 4

Before Sunday's show, some fantasy booked Gunther to drop the Intercontinental Championship and move up the card to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

For several reasons, the most obvious being that Rhodes did not win in the night's main event, that will not happen. Nor should it have.

Gunther has helped revitalize the Intercontinental Championship. He has lent it credibility and brought it back to legitimacy after years of the coveted midcard title being traded between stars as a prop to necessitate rivalries.

The Ring General has repaired the image of the title to the point that it can easily main event SmackDown and still generate interest, thanks to how strong a champion he is and the respect with which he carries the gold.

Sunday, he successfully retained against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in one of the best matches of the entire WrestleMania weekend; an instant, five-star classic that saw him spoil the babyfaces' attempt to wrest the gold from him.

In the process, he even further strengthened his title reign and his own legitimacy.

Sheamus and McIntyre are bona fide stars who can slot in and challenge Roman Reigns for the top title at any given point. They would not have benefited from beating Gunther nearly as much as another guy on the roster who could stand some momentum and a shot at dethroning a dominant champion.

This was the right call until Triple H can build a challenger that fans genuinely get behind and can make a sizeable jump on the card by dethroning the Austrian-born champion.