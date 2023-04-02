X

    Caitlin Clark Breaks Glen Rice, Sheryl Swoopes' NCAA Tournament Scoring Records

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 2, 2023

    Iowa's Caitlin Clark shoots past LSU's Last-Tear Poa during the first half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    AP Photo/Darron Cummings

    Iowa superstar guard Caitlin Clark broke the all-time scoring record in NCAA Division I women's or men's basketball tournament history after her 30-point performance against LSU in the national championship game on Sunday in Dallas.

    Clark entered Sunday with 161 points in this tournament. That was 16 points short of Sheryl Swoopes' 30-year-old NCAA Division I women's tournament scoring record and 23 behind Glen Rice's 34-year-old men's tourney mark.

    She scored 16 points at halftime to tie Swoopes before this three put her in the solo lead.

    Caitlin Clark passed the legendary Sheryl Swoopes for most points scored in a single women's NCAA tournament🤩 <a href="https://t.co/PplLHWUcJy">pic.twitter.com/PplLHWUcJy</a>

    Clark hit another three midway through the third before this triple helped her jump over Rice for the all-time mark.

    HISTORY‼️<br><br>Caitlin Clark knocks down a women's <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NationalChampionship?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NationalChampionship</a> record SEVEN THREES 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/Nf8wZvr5is">pic.twitter.com/Nf8wZvr5is</a>

    Clark, who dropped 41 points apiece in Iowa's Elite Eight and Final Four matchups, posted 31.8 PPG in her tournament matchups.

    Swoopes scored 177 points over five tournament games (35.4 PPG) en route to leading the Texas Tech Lady Raiders to the 1993 championship. Her 47 points in an 84-82 win over Ohio State in the national championship remains a record for the most points scored in a Final Four matchup.

    Rice, who starred for Michigan, dropped 184 points over six games (30.7 PPG) to lead the Wolverines to the 1989 national championship. Clark finished seven points clear of that former record to set the new benchmark at 191 points.

    Clark's Hawkeyes fell just short in their quest for a national title, falling 102-85 to LSU. However, Iowa went on a tremendous March Madness run that included an upset win over undefeated South Carolina. What Clark and this team did won't be forgotten anytime soon.