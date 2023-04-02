X

    Liga MX Ref Fernando Hernandez Investigated for Appearing to Knee Player in Groin

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVApril 2, 2023

    MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - APRIL 01: Players of America argue with Fernando Hernandez (C) referee during the 13th round match between America and Leon as part of the Torneo Clausura 2023 Liga MX at Azteca Stadium on April 01, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)
    Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

    The Mexican Football Federation and Referees Commission is investigating Liga MX referee Fernando Hernandez after television footage showed him kneeing Leon midfielder Lucas Romero in the groin during Saturday's match against America, per Reuters (h/t ESPN).

    Xavi @XaviSol_

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LigaMx?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LigaMx</a> 🇲🇽<br><br>¡No se puede creer! ¡Inaudito!<br><br>El árbitro Fernando Hernández le <br>dió un rodillazo al futbolista Lucas<br>Romero de <a href="https://twitter.com/clubleonfc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@clubleonfc</a>. <a href="https://t.co/b7RYdDGKgV">pic.twitter.com/b7RYdDGKgV</a>

    Romero and his teammates were demanding a VAR check after a controversial America equalizing goal.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.