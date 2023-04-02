Liga MX Ref Fernando Hernandez Investigated for Appearing to Knee Player in Groin

Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

The Mexican Football Federation and Referees Commission is investigating Liga MX referee Fernando Hernandez after television footage showed him kneeing Leon midfielder Lucas Romero in the groin during Saturday's match against America, per Reuters (h/t ESPN).

Romero and his teammates were demanding a VAR check after a controversial America equalizing goal.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

