Liga MX Ref Fernando Hernandez Investigated for Appearing to Knee Player in Groin

Liga MX Ref Fernando Hernandez Investigated for Appearing to Knee Player in GroinApril 2, 2023
The Mexican Football Federation and Referees Commission is investigating Liga MX referee Fernando Hernandez after television footage showed him kneeing Leon midfielder Lucas Romero in the groin during Saturday's match against America, per Reuters (h/t ESPN).
Xavi @XaviSol_
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LigaMx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LigaMx</a> 🇲🇽<br><br>¡No se puede creer! ¡Inaudito!<br><br>El árbitro Fernando Hernández le <br>dió un rodillazo al futbolista Lucas<br>Romero de <a href="https://twitter.com/clubleonfc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@clubleonfc</a>. <a href="https://t.co/b7RYdDGKgV">pic.twitter.com/b7RYdDGKgV</a>
Romero and his teammates were demanding a VAR check after a controversial America equalizing goal.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
