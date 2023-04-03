Re-grading the Biggest Deals 1 Month Since the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline

Re-grading the Biggest Deals 1 Month Since the 2023 NHL Trade DeadlineApril 3, 2023
It's been a month since the NHL's March 3 trade deadline. The day itself was a dud, with John Klingberg being the most notable player moved among the 19 trades that took place.
However, 43 deals occurred in the two weeks leading up to the deadline. Among the notable deals was Patrick Kane getting shipped to the New York Rangers, the New Jersey Devils acquiring Timo Meier, and the Ottawa Senators landing Jakob Chychrun.
On trade deadline day, we reviewed and graded the nine major moves that occurred during the week leading up to and including March 3. With the regular-season schedule winding down and the 2023 playoffs fast approaching, it's a good opportunity to revisit and regrade those deals.
Dallas Stars Acquire Max Domi from the Chicago Blackhawks
The Trade: The Dallas Stars sent goaltender Anton Khudobin and a 2025 second-round pick to the Chicago Blackhawks on March 2 in exchange for Max Domi and goalie prospect Dylan Wells.
Initial Reaction: "Acquiring Domi [as well as Evgenii Dadonov earlier in the week] should bring a good mix of experienced scoring depth to their forward lines. Chicago didn't get much of a return. ... They took the 36-year-old Khudobin to make it possible for the cap-strapped Stars to acquire Domi."
Initial Grades: Stars: B+, Blackhawks: C
The Aftermath: With six points in 14 games, Domi's not scoring with the Stars at the same pace as he was in Chicago, where he had a team-leading 49 points in 60 games. Nevertheless, his playmaking skills and pesky playing style have earned him second-line minutes with Tyler Seguin and Radek Faksa on a Stars club poised to clinch a playoff berth.
Khudobin was called up by the Blackhawks for a March 23 game against the Washington Capitals. In what might be his last NHL game, he gave up six goals on 28 shots in a 6-0 loss. Meanwhile, that pick the Blackhawks acquired gives them seven in the first three rounds of the 2025 draft.
Current Grades: Unchanged
Anaheim Ducks Trade John Klingberg to the Minnesota Wild
The Trade: Just before the 3 p.m. ET trade deadline, the Anaheim Ducks shipped defenseman John Klingberg to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for minor-league blueliner Andrej Sustr, the rights to forward Nikita Nesterenko and a 2025 fourth-round pick. The Ducks also retained 50 percent of Klingberg's $7 million salary.
Initial Reaction: "The Wild could help Klingberg regain his offensive form. He should provide them with an offensive boost from the blue line, especially on the power play. A right-shot rearguard, he could supplant a struggling Matt Dumba among their top-four defensemen. Klingberg's reduced production this season affected the return the Ducks received in this deal."
Initial Grades: Wild: B+, Ducks: C-
The Aftermath: So far, so good for Klingberg with the Wild. He has six points in 11 games, including four points in his first nine games until he was sidelined for three contests by an upper-body injury. He's averaged 19 minutes and 50 seconds of ice time per game, including 3:23 of power-play time.
The Ducks, meanwhile, signed the 21-year-old Nesterenko to a two-year entry-level contract. He's appeared in six games thus far and netted his first NHL goal on March 25 against the St. Louis Blues. The young forward could have a future with the rebuilding Ducks.
Current Grades: Wild: B+, Ducks: C+
Jonathan Quick to the Columbus Blue Jackets
The Trade: The Los Angeles Kings shipped goaltender Jonathan Quick, a conditional 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 third-rounder to the Columbus Blue Jackets on March 1. In return, the Kings received goalie Joonas Korpisalo and defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov.
Initial Reaction: "The Kings made their move to bolster their goaltending and add a natural left-side top-four defenseman to their blue-line corps. Meanwhile, the rebuilding Blue Jackets added to their stockpile of draft picks and gained a trade chip in Quick, who would soon be on the move again."
Initial Grades: Kings: A-, Blue Jackets: B
The Aftermath: The Kings have won 10 of 14 games with their new additions. Korpisalo has won four of his seven starts with a sparkling 1.86 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage. Skating on their second defense pairing, Gavrikov has five points in 14 games with a plus/minus of plus-eight.
Current Grades: Kings: A+, Blue Jackets: B
Columbus Blue Jackets Flip Jonathan Quick to the Vegas Golden Knights
The Trade: One day after acquiring Jonathan Quick from the Los Angeles Kings, the Columbus Blue Jackets flipped him to the Vegas Golden Knights for netminder Michael Hutchinson and a 2025 seventh-round pick.
Initial Reaction: "The Golden Knights made this move since their regular tandem of Logan Thompson and Laurent Brossoit are sidelined with lower-body injuries. Quick's play has declined this season, but the 37-year-old brings considerable experience and a Stanley Cup pedigree between the pipes for Vegas. He'll help hold down the fort until Thompson and Brossoit return."
Initial Grades: Golden Knights: B, Blue Jackets: B for flipping Quick to a playoff contender.
The Aftermath: After struggling this season with the Kings, Quick has a record of five wins and two losses in seven starts with the Golden Knights. He allowed six goals in each of his two losses but three or fewer in his five wins, including a 33-save shutout of the Carolina Hurricanes. With Thompson sidelined again, Quick could see more starts.
Current Grades: Golden Knights: A-, Blue Jackets: Still a B for flipping Quick to a playoff contender.
Boston Bruins Bring in Tyler Bertuzzi from the Detroit Red Wings
The Trade: The Boston Bruins traded a conditional 2024 first-round pick (top-10 protected) and a 2025 fourth-rounder to the Detroit Red Wings on March 2 in return for Tyler Bertuzzi. The Red Wings also retained half of Bertuzzi's $4.8 million salary-cap hit.
Initial Reaction: "With Taylor Hall on long-term injured reserve, the Boston Bruins needed a replacement on the left wing. ... The Wings opted to move the oft-injured Bertuzzi rather than lose him this summer in free agency."
Initial Grades: Bruins: B+, Red Wings: B
The Aftermath: Bertuzzi lacks Hall's playmaking skills, but he's been a strong physical presence for the Bruins on their third line with center Charlie Coyle and right wing Trent Frederic. He's also spent time on their second line. The 28-year-old left winger has also chipped in offensively with eight points in 15 games for the league-leading Bruins.
Current Grades: Bruins: A-, Red Wings: B
Edmonton Oilers Bring in Mattias Ekholm from the Nashville Predators
The Trade: The Edmonton Oilers received defenseman Mattias Ekholm and a 2024 sixth-round pick from the Nashville Predators on Feb. 28, who also retained $250,000 of his $6.3 million average annual salary. In return, they sent blueliner Tyson Barrie, prospect forward Reid Schaefer, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-rounder to the Predators.
Initial Reaction: "Signed through 2025-26, the 32-year-old Ekholm will shore up the left side of the Oilers' blue line. He brings leadership and plenty of playoff experience. Meanwhile, the return package should help the struggling Predators in the short and long term as they retool their roster."
Initial Grades: Oilers: A-, Predators: B+
The Aftermath: The addition of Ekholm has exceeded expectations thus far. Since his addition, the Oilers have a record of 13-2-1. He has 11 points in 16 games with a plus/minus of plus-18 skating on the second pairing with Evan Bouchard, who has 14 points over the same stretch.
Barrie has fit in well with the Predators, tallying 10 points in 16 games skating on their second defense pairing. He's helped his new club remain in playoff contention, but it will take time to fully evaluate the rest of the return.
Current Grades: Oilers: A+, Predators: A-
Ottawa Senators Acquire Jakob Chychrun from the Arizona Coyotes
The Trade: The Ottawa Senators dealt for defenseman Jakob Chychrun on March 1. In return, the Arizona Coyotes got a conditional first-round pick in 2023, a conditional second-rounder in 2024 and a 2026 second-round pick.
Initial Reaction: "Signed through 2024-25, Chychrun should provide a welcome boost of puck-moving skill to the Senators' defense corps. The 2023 first-rounder that the Coyotes received is top-five protected, according to ESPN's Kristen Shilton. The 2024 second-rounder could become a first-round pick (top-10 protected) if the Senators reach the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals."
Initial Grades: Senators: A, Coyotes: B
The Aftermath: The Senators won three of their first four games with Chychrun in the lineup but subsequently lost six of their next eight before getting sidelined by a lower-body injury after March 23. Still, he netted five points in those 12 games and garnered praise from Senators coach D.J. Smith for his puck-moving skills and physical play.
Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong has faced criticism for acquiring draft picks when his club is already awash with them. The Athletic's Michael Russo wrote there was a perception that Armstrong overplayed his hand, while the Ottawa Sun's Bruce Garrioch reported observers were shocked that the Senators didn't give up any of their top prospects.
Current Grades: Senators: A, Coyotes: B-
San Jose Sharks Ship Timo Meier to the New Jersey Devils
The Trade: It was a nine-player deal on Feb. 26 that resulted in the New Jersey Devils landing Meier, defenseman Scott Harrington (subsequently claimed off waivers by the Anaheim Ducks), prospects Santeri Hatakka, Timur Ibragimov and Zachary Emond, plus a fifth-round pick in 2024.
In return, the San Jose Sharks received forwards Fabian Zetterlund and Andreas Johnsson, defense prospects Shakir Mukhamadullin and Nikita Okhotiuk, a conditional 2023 first-round pick plus a second- and a seventh-round pick in 2024. They also retained 50 percent of Meier's $6 million salary-cap hit to facilitate the deal.
Initial Reaction: "The New Jersey Devils bolstered their scoring punch by acquiring winger Timo Meier from the San Jose Sharks. ... This trade signaled that a roster rebuild is underway for the Sharks."
Initial Grades: Devils: A, Sharks: B-
The Aftermath: The Devils have won eight of their last 15 games with Meier in the lineup, clinching their first playoff berth since 2018. The 26-year-old winger has six goals and nine points over that stretch. He's skating on the top line with Nico Hischier and Dawson Mercer.
The Sharks got a promising bit of news regarding Mukhamadullin, who recently joined their AHL affiliate and saw action in six games. Head coach David Quinn spoke to former Sharks star Joe Thornton, who said the young defenseman "looks like an NHL'er." He might be ready to make the jump to the big club next season.
Current Grades: Devils: A, Sharks: B
New York Rangers Land Patrick Kane from the Chicago Blackhawks
The Trade: In a three-team deal involving the Arizona Coyotes, the New York Rangers traded a conditional 2023 second-round pick, a 2025 fourth-rounder and minor-league defenseman Andy Welinski to the Chicago Blackhawks on Feb. 28 for Patrick Kane and minor-league blueliner Cooper Zech. Chicago also retained half of Kane's prorated $10.5 million salary-cap hit.
The Coyotes sent Finnish defenseman Vili Saarijärvi to the Blackhawks. For retaining $2.65 million of Kane's cap hit, the Rangers sent the Coyotes a conditional 2025 third-rounder.
The 2023 second-round pick to Chicago becomes a 2024 top-10-protected first-rounder or a 2025 unprotected first-rounder if the Rangers reach the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals.
Initial Reaction: "Chicago didn't get much of a return for Kane."
Initial Grades: Rangers: A, Blackhawks: C, Coyotes: D
The Aftermath: It took a little time for Kane to adjust to his new team, but there's no denying he's had a positive impact. The Rangers won nine of their last 15 games stretching back to his debut on March 2, with the 34-year-old right winger netting five goals and nine points thus far.
Kane spent some time on the same line with former Chicago linemate Artemi Panarin. However, he's looked more comfortable skating on the second line with center Vincent Trocheck and Chris Kreider, while Vladimir Tarasenko plays alongside Panarin with Mika Zibanejad on the first line.
As for Chicago, their return is more about the future than today. The potential of that 2023 second-rounder becoming a first slightly improves their grade. The Coyotes' grade remains unchanged as they merely acted as a broker for this deal.
Current Grades: Rangers: A, Blackhawks: C+, Coyotes: D
Stats (as of April 1, 2023) via NHL.com, line combinations and draft info via Cap Friendly with additional info via Hockey-Reference.com.