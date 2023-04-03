Re-grading the Biggest Deals 1 Month Since the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline

0 of 9

Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

It's been a month since the NHL's March 3 trade deadline. The day itself was a dud, with John Klingberg being the most notable player moved among the 19 trades that took place.

However, 43 deals occurred in the two weeks leading up to the deadline. Among the notable deals was Patrick Kane getting shipped to the New York Rangers, the New Jersey Devils acquiring Timo Meier, and the Ottawa Senators landing Jakob Chychrun.

On trade deadline day, we reviewed and graded the nine major moves that occurred during the week leading up to and including March 3. With the regular-season schedule winding down and the 2023 playoffs fast approaching, it's a good opportunity to revisit and regrade those deals.

