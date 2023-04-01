AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 31

AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 31April 1, 2023
For its own contribution to WrestleMania weekend, All Elite Wrestling put together an impressive card.
The March 31 edition of AEW Rampage would include Sammy Guevara vs. Konosuke Takeshita, going to battle for the very first time.
The House of Black would be represented by Malakai Black and Brody King, The Kings of the Black Throne, fighting Best Friends Trent Baretta and Chuck Taylor.
Juice Robinson would look to make a statement to Ricky Starks by taking out his ally Action Andretti. Taya Valkyrie would face her biggest challenge since signing with AEW in Marina Shafir while Jade Cargill watched closely.
The fastest hour in professional wrestling promised to be a fun ride, giving a focus to some of the best performers in AEW.
Sammy Guevara (w/ Tay Melo) vs. Konosuke Takeshita
- Jungle Boy and Darby Allin watched closely backstage, continuing the Four Pillars build that will continue assumedly all the way to AEW Double or Nothing.
- Takeshita went for a superplex until Guevara raked his eyes, knocking him into the tree of woe for a running low dropkick.
- The Spanish God missed a shooting star press but answered a forearm strike with a superkick into a Canadian Destroyer. Guevara went for a diving cutter but fell into the arms of Takeshita for a Blu Thunder Bomb. It was an impressive sequence.
- It looked like Takeshita was going to take it after a release avalanche German suplex transitioned into a King Kong lariat.
Konosuke Takeshita challenged Sammy Guevara all the way to the end in this exciting high-flying match. However, Tay Melo grabbed the leg of the Japanese wrestler to slow him, setting up The Spanish God to take the win with the GTH.
This was a very strong opening contest. While it was more action than story, they got the crowd invested as Takeshita continues to win over the audience for an eventual major run.
The next step with Takeshita should be to set up a big rivalry he can win. He needs the Chris Jericho or Christian Cage boost.
For the moment, he needed to lose as Guevara prepares to eventually challenge for the AEW World Championship. He is probably the least exciting member of the Four Pillars feud but still has not had a chance to verbally battle with MJF yet.
Result
Guevara def. Takeshita by pinfall.
Grade
B+
