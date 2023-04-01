AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 31

0 of 1

Credit: All Elite Wrestling/YouTube

For its own contribution to WrestleMania weekend, All Elite Wrestling put together an impressive card.

The March 31 edition of AEW Rampage would include Sammy Guevara vs. Konosuke Takeshita, going to battle for the very first time.

The House of Black would be represented by Malakai Black and Brody King, The Kings of the Black Throne, fighting Best Friends Trent Baretta and Chuck Taylor.

Juice Robinson would look to make a statement to Ricky Starks by taking out his ally Action Andretti. Taya Valkyrie would face her biggest challenge since signing with AEW in Marina Shafir while Jade Cargill watched closely.



The fastest hour in professional wrestling promised to be a fun ride, giving a focus to some of the best performers in AEW.

