Who Should Be Untouchable On Every NBA Team This Offseason?

Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

Scan through the NBA trade rumor mill, and it won't be long before you stumble upon the word untouchable.

As straightforward as it sounds, it kind of falls under the "know it when you see it" blanket of subjectivity. That's partly because the definition doesn't remain consistent for every team.

For those in the business of winning as big and as soon as possible, talent trumps everything. For them, superstar players with super-sized impacts on winning are the untouchables. For franchises taking the longer view toward title contention, though, items like age, upside and long-term outlook drive the discussion.



In some cases, even role players fit the bill if their on-court values sit exponentially above what they would garner on the trade market.

We'll touch on more specifics as we go about identifying the untouchable players on each team's roster for the upcoming offseason. Pending free agents (including those with options likely to be declined) were excluded from this exercise since they won't be under team control any longer.

