Who Should Be Untouchable On Every NBA Team This Offseason?March 28, 2023
Scan through the NBA trade rumor mill, and it won't be long before you stumble upon the word untouchable.
As straightforward as it sounds, it kind of falls under the "know it when you see it" blanket of subjectivity. That's partly because the definition doesn't remain consistent for every team.
For those in the business of winning as big and as soon as possible, talent trumps everything. For them, superstar players with super-sized impacts on winning are the untouchables. For franchises taking the longer view toward title contention, though, items like age, upside and long-term outlook drive the discussion.
In some cases, even role players fit the bill if their on-court values sit exponentially above what they would garner on the trade market.
We'll touch on more specifics as we go about identifying the untouchable players on each team's roster for the upcoming offseason. Pending free agents (including those with options likely to be declined) were excluded from this exercise since they won't be under team control any longer.
Atlanta Hawks
Untouchable: Onyeka Okongwu, Trae Young
With the Atlanta Hawks trending toward a second consecutive play-in tournament appearance, you could make an argument that no one deserves untouchable status. That feels extreme.
Young essentially guarantees his team a top-10 offense. Okongwu, who turned only 22 in December, has the Hawks playing like a top-10 defense when he hits the hardwood (his 112.2 defensive rating would rank tied for seventh as a team). If they aren't cornerstone talents already, they have strongly hinted at the possibility of becoming them sooner than later.
Otherwise, though, this roster could be up for grabs in the right deal. Dejounte Murray hasn't dramatically impacted the defense and seems an imperfect offensive fit with Young. Clint Capela is solid but replaceable. John Collins lives on the trade block. De'Andre Hunter would be hard to get in most deals, but he wouldn't stand in the way of a blockbuster.
Boston Celtics
Untouchable: Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, Jayson Tatum, Robert Williams III
Despite wobbly moments of late, the Boston Celtics shouldn't feel the need to make a major move. Maybe a premature playoff exit would change that, but there's no reason to expect such an outcome.
That's why the Shamrocks should leave their core untouched. Tatum makes the short list of the Association's best players. Brown is close enough to that group to silence any trade speculation. Given Horford's age (36) and salary (two years, $19.5 million after this season), he is almost certainly worth more to Boston than anything he'd bring back in a deal. A healthy Williams is arguably the Celtics' biggest key for getting from very good to great.
The exclusion of Marcus Smart might surprise some, as he's both the head of the snake on defense and Boston's emotional leader. He's also limited on offense, though, and the Celtics have the backcourt depth to move on without him if he were needed to make an impact trade happen.
Brooklyn Nets
Untouchable: No one
The Broolyn Nets have a decent amount of talent, but only two players drew serious consideration for this discussion: Mikal Bridges and Nic Claxton. So, why didn't either earn the designation?
Well, while Bridges has been on a tear with this team (26.8 points on 49.6/41.2/91.0 shooting), the production hasn't led to much winning. While one can't assume he's merely a good-numbers-on-bad-team performer, there also isn't evidence suggesting he can be the focal point for a contender. Even if he is the former, there aren't reasons to believe the Nets can contend with him any time soon. If someone wanted to pay a fortune to acquire him, Brooklyn might be better off refilling its asset collection.
As for Claxton, he's an elite defender (96th percentile in defensive estimated plus/minus), but he doesn't have quite enough offense to be off-limits. He hasn't been the same on that end since the Nets lost the gravitational forces known as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Claxton averaged 13.2 points per game on 73.2 percent shooting before the deadline and is down to 10.8 and 61.2 since.
Charlotte Hornets
Untouchable: LaMelo Ball, Mark Williams
In 2020, the Charlotte Hornets spent the No. 3 pick on Ball and wound up with a foundational talent. The 21-year-old doesn't have the cleanest injury history—he's sidelined for the rest of this season with a fractured ankle—but it's not (yet?) reason to deny him untouchable status. He's a walking triple-double threat and among the league's most exciting young talents.
The problem is that in the nearly three years since that draft, Charlotte has found just one additional keeper.
And Williams isn't exactly a no-brainer selection. He is rock-solid on the interior, but maybe not spectacular, and he doesn't offer much on the perimeter at either end. Still, given Charlotte's longstanding issues at center, it makes sense for the Hornets to see where the 21-year-old is headed.
Chicago Bulls
Untouchable: No one
In May 2021, Chicago Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas declared, "We will not settle for mediocrity here."
While Chicago won 46 games last season, it stumbled after losing Lonzo Ball to a torn meniscus in mid-January and was bounced out of the first round in only five games. This season, with Ball sadly still nowhere in sight, the Bulls will need to escape the play-in tournament to reprise their role as first-round fodder.
Something's gotta give. If Chicago wants to chase maximum competitiveness, then no youngster (not even Patrick Williams) must be spared in a search for instant upgrades. If the Bulls hit the rebuilding road instead, then all veterans (including Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso) should be heavily shopped for long-term assets.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Untouchable: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley
When the Cleveland Cavaliers were in pursuit of Mitchell last summer, they made Garland, Mobley and Jarrett Allen off-limits, per ESPN's Brian Windhorst. It's certainly possible those three still retain untouchable status, along with Mitchell, who has been spectacular.
The Cavs will probably have more clarity on this after the postseason, once they know for sure how big of an issue they have at small forward. If they wind up one wing short of a major playoff breakthrough, they might hit the trade market to fill that void. And since they ponied up so many picks for Mitchell, they would probably need a player to anchor a deal.
That's why it's hard to rule out an Allen trade. Among Cleveland's core four, his rim-running feels the most replaceable. Again, it's not clear whether the Cavaliers will even need a move of that magnitude, and it's even less certain the trade market would offer up the kind of player needed to justify letting Allen go, but it feels like the percentage chance that scenario will come to life is greater than zero.
Dallas Mavericks
Untouchable: Luka Dončić
Saying that a reigning conference finalist has a single untouchable talent on its roster should be a hot take. But who other than Dončić can even enter the discussion?
Kyrie Irving will be an unrestricted free agent after this season, so he's not eligible for this exercise. Even if he were, though, it's not like the Dallas Mavericks have piled up wins since acquiring him. They are just 3-8 in games played by both Dončić and Irving.
Does anyone else even need to be mentioned? Not really. Josh Green is a three-and-D hopeful. Those are helpful to have but not essential. Jaden Hardy has had fun moments as a freshman but nothing that would lead you to believe Dallas would balk at using him as a sweetener in a trade for a star.
Denver Nuggets
Untouchable: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr.
The Denver Nuggets have made enough strides this season to plant their entire starting lineup here. They need to deliver in the playoffs, sure, but they've aced every test so far. In 666 minutes together, this quintet has crushed opponents by 13.3 points per 100 possessions.
Beyond the numbers, the eye test appreciates how the puzzle pieces fit. Jokić and Murray make two-man magic, and Porter is one of the best third options in the business (plus an improved defender). Gordon's defense is invaluable, and his cutting has been fully weaponized by Jokić's passing. Caldwell-Pope completes the picture as a pesky point-of-attack stopper and 42.8 percent three-point shooter.
Outside of these five, it's tempting to include both Bruce Brown Jr. and rookie Christian Braun, too. But if Brown declines his $6.8 million player option, he could price his way out of his sixth-man role. Braun's readiness to contribute has been perfect in Denver, but if the Nuggets really needed something on the trade market, they wouldn't lose much sleep over using him as a sweetener.
Detroit Pistons
Untouchable: Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, Jaden Ivey, James Wiseman
Four keepers feels a little heavy for one of the NBA's worst teams, but the Detroit Pistons are assembling a young foundation to eventually help them escape the league's basement. It's hard to come up with a great reason for them to deviate so far from this plan that they'd need to give one of these youngsters up.
Cunningham is the centerpiece, a stat-sheet stuffer who will rocket up the player rankings whenever he uncovers the key to efficiency. Ivey is the jolt of electricity, who will get even faster on the court once the game slows down for him mentally. Duren is an explosive leaper who's already a reliable presence above the rim and on the offensive glass.
Wiseman is more of an unknown, but that's kind of the point behind this designation. Detroit was intrigued enough by 2020's No. 2 pick to take a flier at the trade deadline. Why would it reverse course now? He's been good for the Pistons, but not so good that they could flip him for a ton more than what they gave up to get him.
Golden State Warriors
Untouchable: Stephen Curry, Kevon Looney, Klay Thompson
If untouchable simply meant too good to be traded, Curry would be the Golden State Warriors' lone representative. The 35-year-old remains at the peak of his powers. The way offensive estimated plus/minus sees it, only Nikola Jokić, Damian Lillard and Luka Dončić have had better seasons on the offensive end.
In the case of Looney and Thompson, though, they get the untouchable nod for offering more value to the Warriors than they would on the trade market. Looney's institutional knowledge and subtle contributions on both ends make his $7 million salary one of basketball's best (non-rookie) bargains. Thompson, conversely, is too expensive ($40.6 million this season) for other teams to covet to the point of delivering the Dubs a better fit.
The two players on the Warriors' bubble are Jonathan Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins. Their athleticism and perimeter defense alone are borderline invaluable. Still, should Golden State fall woefully short of expectations this postseason and need a blockbuster trade to rejoin the championship race, Kuminga and Wiggins are the two trade chips who could make that happen.
Draymond Green deserves a mention, too, given his importance as a defender and distributor, but he holds a $27.6 million player option for next season and hasn't exactly tied his future to the team. If he's looking to get paid this summer (and he might be), there is absolutely a scenario in which Golden State moves on without him.
Houston Rockets
Untouchable: Tari Eason, Jalen Green, Alperen Şengün, Jabari Smith Jr.
This is a little tricky, because if the Houston Rockets suddenly decided to chase maximum competitiveness—say, because James Harden wanted to return—this entire roster might be up for grabs. Houston has a handful of interesting prospects, but none that are automatically ticketed to stardom.
Assuming the Rockets stay on the rebuilding path, though, this quartet feels like the nucleus to build around. Green has a deep enough bag to one day compete for a scoring title, Şengün has tremendous vision for a center, and Eason is a crack-filler who does a little of everything.
The case for Smith as an untouchable is different. He has mostly had a rough go as a rookie, but even if that has shaken Houston's belief in him, this wouldn't be the time to trade him. Spending last summer's No. 3 pick on him only to move him for pennies on the dollar a year later would be an awful return on investment.
Indiana Pacers
Untouchable: Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin
The Indiana Pacers might have a few handfuls of useful players, but only two clear the untouchable threshold.
Haliburton is 23 years old and already an All-Star. If his current averages hold, he'll be only the fifth player ever to average 20 points and 10 assists at age 23 or younger. Mathurin is 20 and already looks like a star-in-training. His shooting has cooled over the course of this campaign, but he's still flashed an intriguing blend of finishing, shot-making and defense.
Indy's supporting cast fits snugly enough around these two to keep it together, but if the Pacers had the chance to upgrade—or felt they needed more long-term assets to raise the ceiling—they should be willing to talk shop on anyone else.
Los Angeles Clippers
Untouchable: Paul George, Kawhi Leonard
If the Los Angeles Clippers flatline in the playoffs, this might be a different conversation. For now, though, it's hard to see a better path in front of them than the one that involves keeping George and Leonard together.
Every modern NBA team seeks two-way wings, and these are two of the best in basketball. Can their rest and revolving-door availability get a little exhausting at times? Sure, but basically any time they play, you can see why they're worth it. Both are lockdown defenders who double as offensive focal points. This player type doesn't come around often, and L.A. has two prime versions of it.
Beyond the star wings, though, there are a bunch of mid-tier to high-level role players and a few mildly interesting prospects. None of those labels should stand in the way of a deal.
Los Angeles Lakers
Untouchable: Anthony Davis, LeBron James
Trading James is a laughable notion, unless he demands it. The injury bug is picking at the 38-year-old like never before, but when he suits up, he's still somewhere in the best-player-on-the-planet discussion. You don't willingly move off that type of elite talent.
A Davis megadeal isn't quite as impossible to picture. His own injury issues are adding up, but the bigger worry is that you don't always feel his superstar impact. He isn't always as aggressive as the Los Angeles Lakers need, and with a top-shelf skill set like his, that's borderline inexcusable.
Still, as long as the Lakers are moving forward with James, then keeping him tethered to Davis is their best hope for winning big. If they make the playoffs, you'll hear plenty about how they have a puncher's chance in any series. This is the one-two punch all those analysts will be talking about.
Memphis Grizzlies
Untouchable: Steven Adams, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., Ja Morant
The Memphis Grizzlies are already an elite team—fifth in winning percentage, fourth in net rating—and they have the trade chips to make a substantial upgrade. If they opt for a headline exchange, though, they'll do it to add to their core, not change it up at all.
Morant puts about as much pressure on opposing defenses as anyone. Jackson might be the best paint protector around. Bane has leveled up to become a nearly ideal second option. Those three are the key to Memphis' title hopes, present and future.
As for Adams, he's a tone-setter who plays with loads of physicality and almost zero demand for touches. He is ultimately a role player, but the Grizzlies value him as more. That's why they're paying him $17.9 million for this season and $25.2 million combined for the next two. He means more to Memphis than he would anyone else.
Miami Heat
Untouchable: Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler
If the NBA turned its season into a two-player tournament, NBA Jam style, the Miami Heat would have to be one of the favorites. There may not be a ton of shooting between Adebayo and Butler, but the tandem has everything else you want.
Adebayo has an argument as the Association's best defender, and he keeps adding layers to his offensive arsenal. Butler, himself no slouch on the defensive end, has a fast pass to the free-throw line, a willingness to share with teammates and the ability to generate scoring chances seemingly any time his team desperately needs one.
The problem is this is a five-on-five league, and that's where Miami's roster comes up short. Tyler Herro is the next-closest thing the Heat have to a keeper, but if he could anchor a deal to get Miami the half-court scoring threat it needs to join the elite tier, that's a move this club should make 11 times out of 10.
Milwaukee Bucks
Untouchable: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton
This slide could be summed up in a single adage: If it ain't broke, why fix it?
Two seasons back, the Milwaukee Bucks were world champions. Last season, they lost Middleton to a knee injury in the first round and still pushed the Celtics to seven games in the second. This season, they have the league's highest winning percentage and best net rating since the All-Star break.
Antetokounmpo is an All-Galaxy megastar, Middleton is a super sidekick and Holiday is perhaps the perfect third banana, since he can win games in myriad ways. Consideration was given to expanding the untouchables here, but Brook Lopez is headed for free agency, and Bobby Portis isn't quite as critical with Antetokounmpo seeing more minutes at center.
Minnesota Timberwolves
Untouchable: Kyle Anderson, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels
The Minnesota Timberwolves bet big on the Rudy Gobert trade and have been counting their losses ever since. They were 10 games above .500 last season and entered Monday just a single game above it. They have to be thinking long and hard about nearly every conceivable path going forward, including dealing one (or even both) of Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns.
Inquiring about one of Edwards or McDaniels, though, might get an executive blocked. Edwards made his All-Star debut this season and is still in the early stage of his ascension. McDaniels is a lockdown defender showing exponential growth on offense, manifesting most clearly in his huge jumps in field-goal (46.0 to 51.7) and three-point (31.7 to 39.3) shooting.
Anderson is a far less obvious choice, but his hand-in-glove fit should have earned him a stay in the Gopher State at least beyond this summer. For just $8.8 million ($9.2 million next season), Minnesota has found its shape-shifting frontcourt player who brings everything else together.
New Orleans Pelicans
Untouchable: Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson
Timing is tricky with an exercise like this. Had the New Orleans Pelicans been put under the microscope earlier this season—say, when they were busy winning 23 of their first 35 games—they could have had one of the longest untouchable lists in the league.
But injury issues eroded all the momentum they'd built, and they—and their offense—have never been the same. New Orleans entered Monday an even .500 and the smallest of losing streaks away from falling out of the play-in.
If the Pelicans can't right the ship for an extended playoff run, they might have to weigh making wholesale changes, in which case only their stars, Ingram and Williamson, should be spared from trade speculation. They'd have to get a substantial upgrade, though, to move on from the likes of Trey Murphy III, Jose Alvarado or Herbert Jones, though.
New York Knicks
Untouchable: Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle
The New York Knicks have made tremendous progress this season—particularly on the heels of last season's disappointment—but they still seem one star short of true title contention.
Brunson and Randle should be the only players excluded from that star search. Brunson has answered New York's decades-long questions at point guard, while Randle has shown his 2020-21 breakout (which included All-Star and All-NBA selections, plus the Most Improved Player award) was no fluke.
Set this duo aside, though, and no one feels impossible to get. RJ Barrett has stagnated in his development. Obi Toppin has backtracked in his. Immanuel Quickley and Mitchell Robinson have both taken big steps forward, but New York has the depth at point guard and center to replace either one if needed.
Oklahoma City Thunder
Untouchable: Josh Giddey, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams
This maybe feels like too many names for the 10th seed in the West, but truth be told, it was harder to exclude a few names from this list than it was to add these four.
Gilgeous-Alexander would have an MVP case if the Thunder were contenders. Williams is making a late charge for Rookie of the Year honors. Giddey is a 6'8" playmaker who could triple-dip any night. Holmgren is a total unknown after losing this season to a foot injury, but last summer's No. 2 pick is a 7'0" paint protector with limitless upside on offense.
That's a loaded core, folks, and it doesn't even include lockdown defender Lu Dort or long-distance marksman Isaiah Joe. Both are almost assuredly keepers, too, but if the Oklahoma City Thunder ever entertained a fast-forward type of trade, they are at least likelier to be included in the deal than the aforementioned four.
Orlando Magic
Untouchable: Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner
The Orlando Magic's rebuild is ahead of schedule. They are 27-23 with an even net rating over their last 50 games.
Theoretically, that could complicate things on the untouchable front, since Orlando might feel it has more off-limits players than this pair. Wendell Carter Jr. and Markelle Fultz could make compelling cases for the label. So could Bol Bol and Gary Harris, for that matter.
If the Magic ever aim for a star, though, Banchero and Wagner should be the only two players they flat-out refuse to discuss. Banchero could be a future scoring champ, and Wagner might be the rare jack-of-all-trades who masters several skills. They have a ceiling unlike any other in Orlando, and that's where the difference lies.
Philadelphia 76ers
Untouchable: Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey
While the Philadelphia Sixers are firmly planted among this season's heavyweight contenders, serious consideration was given to making Embiid the only untouchable. Whether Philly holds Maxey in the same regard should become apparent soon, as the explosive third-year guard is extension-eligible this offseason. Those discussions could get interesting, especially if they come on the heels of another early exit for this squad.
Is it possible such an exit would force Philly to re-evaluate every part of its non-Embiid roster? Probably. Could the Sixers sniff out a superstar deal that would require sacrificing Maxey? Maybe. Color me skeptical, though, that Philadelphia would prefer to have a future sans Maxey.
Since James Harden can duck out of a $35.6 million player option and into free agency, though, no one else comes close to untouchable status. Tobias Harris is awesome but overpaid, De'Anthony Melton is a great role player but still a role player, and no one else even merits a mention.
Phoenix Suns
Untouchable: Devin Booker, Kevin Durant
Talent-wise, Booker and Durant rise above the rest of this roster. Frankly, they rise above the majority of this league. A healthy Durant has a credible case as the best player in basketball. Booker has climbed up so far on the NBA ladder he's running out of rungs.
They aren't the only players in this discussion for the Phoenix Suns, though. While they could shop Chris Paul or Deandre Ayton, it's hard to envision finding a better plug-and-play option for either spot. It would more likely involve Ayton than Paul, since the former is younger and plays less of a premium position, but neither seems super likely.
Not super likely isn't the same as impossible, though, and that's before accounting for how an early playoff exit might impact that likelihood. What if teams dare Paul to consistently score on them, and the 37-year-old can't? What if Ayton can't stay on the floor again? The Suns could then be in line for substantial changes this summer, just none that involve Booker or Durant.
Portland Trail Blazers
Untouchable: Damian Lillard
Could you make the case that the 32-year-old Lillard and the 13th-seeded Portland Trail Blazers just aren't right for each other anymore? Absolutely. But you won't hear a peep out of Portland suggesting the franchise is remotely interested in pulling the plug on this partnership. Actually, you'll hear the complete opposite.
"We feel extremely obligated to put a great roster around Damian Lillard," Blazers general manager Joe Cronin said at the trade deadline, per the Oregonian's Aaron Fentress. "... We're willing to wait it out for that terrific opportunity to present itself."
If that opportunity ever arises, Portland should hold nothing back. Not Anfernee Simons' offensive potential, not Shaedon Sharpe's moon-boots bounce and certainly not anything from the remaining supporting cast.
Sacramento Kings
Untouchable: De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis
With the third-seeded Sacramento Kings set to snap their record-setting playoff drought in style, they might feel enough sentimental attachment to this team to put a number of players on the untouchable list.
They should avoid that temptation. Fox and Sabonis are their stars. They make this all happen. Kevin Huerter, Keegan Murray, Harrison Barnes and Malik Monk have all admirably executed their roles, but they don't bring things to the table Sacramento couldn't find elsewhere.
It would probably take a consolidating trade for a star to get Sacramento to move off the likes of Murray or Huerter, but maybe this playoff run will teach the Kings they need to make that caliber of trade. If they could key a deal for, say, Pascal Siakam or someone of a similar ilk, that's probably not a trade the Kings could pass up.
San Antonio Spurs
Untouchable: Malaki Branham, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell
This was one of the hardest lists to assemble, since no one knows what awaits this franchise.
If the San Antonio Spurs strike draft-lottery gold and add either Victor Wembanyama or Scoot Henderson, then they may look to compete sooner rather than later. That could have them holding on to more of their young players in hopes of building a winning core on the fly.
Should disaster strike at the draft lottery, though, San Antonio might tear things down even further and flip a few of its more polished prospects for assets. That could put players like Johnson and Vassell up for grabs, but at this stage of the Spurs' rebuild, their development likely trumps their trade value.
Toronto Raptors
Untouchable: Scottie Barnes
Remember all the speculation about a potentially hyperactive trade deadline for the Toronto Raptors? While none of it came to fruition, this is the reason it existed in the first place.
The Raptors aren't hurting for talent, but they don't have enough of it to matter in the championship race. That puts them in a strange spot with in-prime players like Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and O.G. Anunoby. They aren't good enough to contend, but they're way too good to bottom out and land blue-chip prospects at the top of the draft.
A rebuild doesn't seem out of the question for this offseason. Then again, neither does a pursuit of a few more win-now pieces to get this team into the title race. The only player who would stick with the Raptors regardless of which path they choose is Barnes, who can be a support starter now and maybe a superstar down the line.
Utah Jazz
Untouchable: Walker Kessler, Lauri Markkanen
When the Utah Jazz ran a self-assessment ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, they identified three untouchables: Kessler, Markkanen and Ochai Agbaji, per NBA insider Marc Stein. Is it just me, or does that group give everyone else serious "one of these things is not like the other" vibes?
Kessler is an elite defensive presence and one of the league's best close-range finishers. He is fourth in blocks (2.3 per game), first in field-goal percentage (72.2) and tied for 16th in Defensive RAPTOR (plus-2.8). Markkanen just made his All-Star debut and might only be getting started. While this is his sixth NBA season, it's his first as a No. 1 option.
Agbaji, meanwhile, seems like a solid three-and-D wing, but there's nothing special about his profile. He is probably worth keeping under most circumstances, but the Jazz wouldn't let a blockbuster deal fall apart over a refusal of Agbaji's inclusion.
Washington Wizards
Untouchable: No one
The Washington Wizards are putting the finishing touches on their fifth consecutive losing season. As usual, they probably won't get a great draft pick, as they hold just a 29 percent chance of cracking the top four, per Tankathon.
At this point, Washington is wearing out the rubber on the treadmill of mediocrity. The Wizards managed to coax 20-plus points per game out of Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porziņģis, and they still aren't any good. They don't even have a top-15 offense.
Throw in the fact that their prospect collection is even sadder than their veteran core—2022 No. 10 pick Johnny Davis hasn't even logged 200 minutes—and this team is on the train to nowhere. Untouchables don't exist.
Statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference, FiveThirtyEight, Dunks & Threes and NBA.com and accurate through Sunday.
