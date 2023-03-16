Bulls Rumors: Lonzo Ball to Have 3rd Surgery on Knee Injury; 2023-24 Status in Doubt

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Lonzo Ball's struggles with a knee injury may cost him the 2023-24 campaign as well.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the Chicago Bulls guard will undergo a third surgery on his left knee. He is expected to miss "most, if not all, of the 2023-24 season" as a result, although Charania noted "the sides are optimistic of the procedure reviving Ball's career."

Ball hasn't played since January 2022.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.