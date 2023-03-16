X

    Bulls Rumors: Lonzo Ball to Have 3rd Surgery on Knee Injury; 2023-24 Status in Doubt

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMarch 16, 2023

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 13: Lonzo Ball #2 of the Chicago Bulls looks on against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half at United Center on January 13, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.
    Michael Reaves/Getty Images

    Lonzo Ball's struggles with a knee injury may cost him the 2023-24 campaign as well.

    Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the Chicago Bulls guard will undergo a third surgery on his left knee. He is expected to miss "most, if not all, of the 2023-24 season" as a result, although Charania noted "the sides are optimistic of the procedure reviving Ball's career."

    Ball hasn't played since January 2022.

