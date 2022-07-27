NBA Twitter Shades Draymond Green, Posts Memes After Rumors Star Wants a Max Contract

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Draymond Green might want a new max contract, but many NBA fans and several of those who cover the league don't believe it's coming for the Golden State Warriors star.

The forward is set to make $25.8 million in 2022-23 and has a $27.6 million player option for the following season. On Aug. 3, he is eligible to sign an extension with the team with which he has spent all 10 years of his NBA career.

According to Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic, Green "wants and believes he deserves a maximum contract extension from the Warriors.

The reaction to this from social media wasn't too surprising:

The Warriors "have no plans to offer Green a maximum extension," per Slater and Thompson. It could lead to a contentious negotiation before the four-time All-Star and four-time NBA champion potentially hits free agency next offseason.