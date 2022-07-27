X

    NBA Twitter Shades Draymond Green, Posts Memes After Rumors Star Wants a Max Contract

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVJuly 27, 2022

    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    Draymond Green might want a new max contract, but many NBA fans and several of those who cover the league don't believe it's coming for the Golden State Warriors star.

    The forward is set to make $25.8 million in 2022-23 and has a $27.6 million player option for the following season. On Aug. 3, he is eligible to sign an extension with the team with which he has spent all 10 years of his NBA career.

    According to Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic, Green "wants and believes he deserves a maximum contract extension from the Warriors.

    The reaction to this from social media wasn't too surprising:

    manav 🌉 @manav58565751

    LETS GOOOOO <a href="https://t.co/nDVWTEqLvO">pic.twitter.com/nDVWTEqLvO</a>

    Jeff Lightsy Jr. @jlightsy7

    Draymond is silly if he think the Warriors should pay him a max contract

    ⚜️New Orleans vs Everybody⚜ @SheDatWeDat

    A WHAT!?!? For being a ROLE player who benefited off of ACTUAL stars like Steph, Klay, &amp; Durant… <a href="https://t.co/piJeKmYqjl">https://t.co/piJeKmYqjl</a> <a href="https://t.co/M3NGqB3kmc">pic.twitter.com/M3NGqB3kmc</a>

    PointsBet Sportsbook @PointsBetUSA

    Draymond Green asking for a max deal <a href="https://t.co/oE0KaNO22a">pic.twitter.com/oE0KaNO22a</a>

    Roger Stanley aka Chando😈👻 @rs7united

    He can't be serious <a href="https://t.co/JTZChFdNXC">https://t.co/JTZChFdNXC</a> <a href="https://t.co/3hMEJyAu3Q">pic.twitter.com/3hMEJyAu3Q</a>

    Michael Dunlap @DunlapSports

    POLL: Is Draymond worth a max salary contract?

    Ikeyo 🇳🇬 @Ikeyo_

    <a href="https://t.co/kASa1SzzFi">https://t.co/kASa1SzzFi</a> <a href="https://t.co/lcL6tcAboc">pic.twitter.com/lcL6tcAboc</a>

    Su’a @iammsuzy

    Draymond Green said he leaving if he doesn’t get the max ??? Better give that man what he want and let em walk it out like DJ Unk 😂😂😂 The hell got into him? 2 pts , 6 fouls, and 5 TO’s is not max contract numbers my boy.

    Habitual Line Stepper @ProblematicTrey

    Welp...Humbling time soon come for Draymond <a href="https://t.co/bExvU7CWG5">https://t.co/bExvU7CWG5</a>

    The Warriors "have no plans to offer Green a maximum extension," per Slater and Thompson. It could lead to a contentious negotiation before the four-time All-Star and four-time NBA champion potentially hits free agency next offseason.

