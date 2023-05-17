76ers Interested in James Harden Returning on New Contract, GM Daryl Morey Says

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey told reporters Wednesday the team is looking to bring back James Harden on a new contract after B/R's Chris Haynes reported the star guard will decline his $35.6 million player option with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The move isn't unexpected since the prevailing wisdom was that the 2017-18 MVP would hit the open market again in pursuit of likely his last big multiyear contract. That narrative formed shortly after he signed his two-year, $68.6 million pact with the Sixers.

"Around the league, there have been questions about whether there is already a handshake agreement in place on a future contract—which would be in violation of collective bargaining rules," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported in July 2022.

Harden's future in Philadelphia became a storyline as well when rumors of a Houston Rockets reunion surfaced.

Independent of where he decided to play next season, the 33-year-old solidified his value on the court in 2022-23. In 58 games, he averaged 21.0 points, 10.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds. His shooting improved as well, climbing from 33.0 to 38.5 percent on three-pointers.

When you combine all of the factors at play, opting out was the most sensible course of action for Harden. Even if he failed to attract a full max contract, his market was in a much healthier place compared to the 2022 offseason.

The 10-time All-Star tried to paint his two-year pact with the Sixers as a selfless act, one that afforded Philadelphia more flexibility to address the roster. That was true to a degree, but it was equally true he didn't have a long line of suitors willing to hand him the kind of deal he wanted.

This time around, the surefire Hall of Famer is in a more advantageous position. You'd assume the Sixers will be desperate to re-sign him, and the Rockets could be a credible threat. Broadly speaking, any team with championship ambitions should make a run at him if he's willing to entertain the idea.

For Philadelphia, Harden's final decision could carry major ramifications.

The franchise's title window could slam shut if he leaves. Signing a suitable replacement in free agency is out of the question because of the payroll situation, and the front office has exhausted so many valuable trade assets already.

If the Sixers wind up taking a step backward, then you can't help but wonder what Joel Embiid might think. As much as he loves the city, he isn't getting any younger.

So, even though he just signed a four-year, $210.1 million extension, the 29-year-old could start to ponder the organization's direction should Harden bolt for Houston or another contender.