X

    76ers' James Harden Says He Hasn't Gotten Credit for Taking Discount on New Contract

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 11, 2022

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 05: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles during the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Wells Fargo Center on October 05, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
    Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

    Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden doesn't believe he has gotten the proper credit for leaving money on the table when he re-signed with the team this offseason.

    The 10-time All-Star told The Athletic's Joe Vardon he believes it's part of a wider narrative across his career:

    "Nope, but guess what? I don’t care. There’s like a stereotype (of Harden) where people always want to talk. People don’t really know me, so they feel like they can just say anything. One thing I won’t do is give them any attention. I won’t say anything, media-wise, publicly. I don’t care, because I’m comfortable and I’m confident in the things I do on and off the court."

    Harden declined his $47.4 million player option in the summer and signed a two-year, $68.6 million deal that includes a player option for the second year.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.