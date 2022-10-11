76ers' James Harden Says He Hasn't Gotten Credit for Taking Discount on New Contract

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden doesn't believe he has gotten the proper credit for leaving money on the table when he re-signed with the team this offseason.

The 10-time All-Star told The Athletic's Joe Vardon he believes it's part of a wider narrative across his career:

"Nope, but guess what? I don’t care. There’s like a stereotype (of Harden) where people always want to talk. People don’t really know me, so they feel like they can just say anything. One thing I won’t do is give them any attention. I won’t say anything, media-wise, publicly. I don’t care, because I’m comfortable and I’m confident in the things I do on and off the court."

Harden declined his $47.4 million player option in the summer and signed a two-year, $68.6 million deal that includes a player option for the second year.

