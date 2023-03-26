Lakers' LeBron James Reveals Foot Injury Was Torn Tendon; Offseason Surgery Possible

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James returned to the lineup for the first time since Feb. 26 and revealed the extent of his injury after Sunday's loss to the Chicago Bulls.

He said he was sidelined with a torn tendon in his foot but recovered quicker than expected when he decided not to undergo surgery:

Although he returned without having surgery, James didn't rule out the possibility of having a procedure done after the season, per The Athletic's Jovan Buha:

"I don't know. Right now, I don't need it, so we'll see what happens. I'll probably get another MRI at the end of the season and go from there. But if I end up having to get surgery after the season, you guys won't know. I don't talk to you guys in the offseason, and by the time next season starts, I'll be fine. I'll be ready to go."

James has been in and out of the L.A. lineup this season because of injuries. More recently, he suffered the tendon injury in a Feb. 26 matchup against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Lakers faired as well as can be expected in James' most recent absence, going 8-5 in 13 games. They sit ninth in the Western Conference with a 37-38 record and are trying to lock up a playoff spot.

Austin Reaves stepped up significantly with James off the floor, and Anthony Davis was expectedly a major part of the game plan as well.

If James and the Lakers can stay healthy for a deep postseason run, they should be one of the more difficult teams to play against in the Western Conference.