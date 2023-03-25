ESPN's Todd McShay on C.J. Stroud: 'Scouts Loved' Pro Day; 'Really Impressive Stuff'

AP Photo/Paul Vernon

Scouts loved Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud's pro day workout, per ESPN's Todd McShay, who said the signal-caller delivered "really impressive stuff."

"He has a smooth delivery and enough arm strength to fit the ball into windows. We saw some of that arm strength at the pro day -- and he wasted no time in doing so. Normally we see quarterbacks work their way up to downfield shots and warm up a bit with shorter throws, but Stroud sent the first 20 or so passes to the intermediate or deep levels of the field. He was hitting throws on the rails down both sidelines, changing trajectories and hitting the strike zone with regularity. Scouts loved it. It was really impressive stuff."

Numerous analysts have raved about Stroud's pro day work. Nick Shook of NFL.com wrote that he "put together another fantastic performance." Josh Edwards of CBS Sports stated Stroud "makes it look effortless throwing with touch to all three levels of the field."

Zac Jackson of The Athletic added these comments:

"A quarterback is supposed to be sharp in a familiar pro day environment, and Stroud delivered. He wasn't perfect on his throws, but his 'wow' moments greatly outnumbered his misses."

Stroud enjoyed a tremendous two-year stint as the Buckeyes' starter, completing 69.3 percent of his passes for 8,123 yards (9.8 yards per attempt) and 85 touchdowns (12 interceptions).

The Carolina Panthers are widely expected to take him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. They were well-represented at the Ohio State pro day and congratulated Stroud afterward.

The NFL draft will begin on April 27 in Kansas City.