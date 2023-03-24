Bijan Robinson Selected by Justin Fields' Bears in Chad Reuter's 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Justin Fields could be looking at a new elite backfield partner in Chicago, according to NFL.com analyst Chad Reuter's latest mock draft. Reuter had the Bears selecting Texas running back Bijan Robinson with the No. 9 pick Friday.

Robinson, 21, has long been viewed as the top running back prospect in this year's class and is seen as perhaps the best prospect at the position since Saquon Barkley came out of Penn State in 2018.

Even at a time when organizations are cautious about selecting running backs too early, scouts believe he will be selected in the first 20 picks.

No running back has been taken in that range since Barkley was selected No. 2 overall by the Giants.

Robinson was an elite talent during his three seasons at the University of Texas. He amassed over 1,500 yards rushing in his junior season to go with 18 touchdowns. He also had 19 receptions for 314 yards and two scores.

He was the Doak Walker Award winner as the nation's best running back and a unanimous All-American in 2022.

Chicago would be a good landing spot for Robinson as he'll be able to partner with Fields, one of the league's best rushing quarterbacks. Fields rushed for 1,143 yards last season, second-most by a QB in NFL history.

The Bears also have a need at the position after David Montgomery signed with the Detroit Lions this offseason. The organization did bring in D'Onta Foreman, another former Longhorn, who had a solid stretch with the Panthers last season after the departure of Christian McCaffrey.