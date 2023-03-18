Bijan Robinson Rumors: Scouts Believe RB Will Be Drafted Inside Top 20 Picks After FA

AP Photo/Rodolfo Gonzalez

Scouts believe en masse that an NFL team will select Texas running back Bijan Robinson within the first 20 picks of this year's NFL draft.

ESPN's Jordan Reid made the remark Saturday.

"My biggest question is with the running backs," Reid wrote.

"When will Texas' Bijan Robinson get drafted? Every scout I've talked to says he will be picked inside the top 20, but there aren't many sensible landing spots. He's one of the five best prospects in this draft class, but the fact he plays such a devalued position means his true draft range is unclear."

The comments were made amid an article from Reid and ESPN's Matt Miller on the biggest NFL draft takeaways following free agency. One of them was regarding the NFL's "disinterest" in the free agent wideout and running back positions and whether that could lead to teams looking toward those positions in the early rounds of the draft.

Robinson is one of the most highly touted running backs in recent memory. The B/R NFL Scouting Department has him ranked fourth overall in this year's draft. The latest consensus big board from NFL Mock Draft Database has Robinson 12th overall.

The days of selecting running backs in the top five appear to be long over given the devaluation of the position, but Robinson could easily find himself in the top 20 based on his tremendous talent.

"Robinson checks just about every box for an elite running back prospect," B/R's Derrik Klassen wrote in his scouting report.

"He should step in right away and be able to carry the workload for a rushing offense, as well as contribute in the passing game. Robinson has the potential to be a multi-time Pro Bowler and one of the better backs in the NFL."

Robinson amassed 1,894 total yards and 20 touchdowns last season.