    Marvin Harrison Jr. Wows NFL Insiders at OSU Pro Day; Not Draft-Eligible Until 2024

    Erin WalshMarch 22, 2023

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 31: Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes warms up prior to a game against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. isn't NFL draft-eligible until 2024, but his draft stock is already high after showing out at the program's pro day on Wednesday.

    NFL coaches and personnel who attended were very impressed by Harrison:

    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    Some early reactions I gathered from NFL coaches and personnel guys who were at Ohio State Pro Day, on WR Marvin Harrison Jr. ...<br><br>💥 "Incredible."<br>💥 "Really impressive."<br>💥 "Unfortunately not draft eligible."<br>💥 "He looked like a dude."<br>💥 "Lol"

    Jordan Reid @Jordan_Reid

    "Like window shopping at a Lamborghini dealership for the model that doesn't come out until next year."<br><br>Text from an NFL scout at Ohio State pro-day today after watching Marvin Harrison Jr. run routes

    Harrison has spent two seasons with the Buckeyes, but he had a breakout 2022 campaign as 2021 star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was limited to just three games with a hamstring injury. Harrison caught 77 passes for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns in 13 games.

    Harrison is expected to be the lead receiver for Ohio State in 2023, and NFL scouts will be watching closely leading into the 2024 draft. With scouts already salivating over his potential, he's expected to be a first-round selection next year.