Marvin Harrison Jr. Wows NFL Insiders at OSU Pro Day; Not Draft-Eligible Until 2024

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. isn't NFL draft-eligible until 2024, but his draft stock is already high after showing out at the program's pro day on Wednesday.

NFL coaches and personnel who attended were very impressed by Harrison:

Harrison has spent two seasons with the Buckeyes, but he had a breakout 2022 campaign as 2021 star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was limited to just three games with a hamstring injury. Harrison caught 77 passes for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns in 13 games.

Harrison is expected to be the lead receiver for Ohio State in 2023, and NFL scouts will be watching closely leading into the 2024 draft. With scouts already salivating over his potential, he's expected to be a first-round selection next year.