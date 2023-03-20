WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 20

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 20March 20, 2023
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on March 20.
We are just under two weeks away from WrestleMania 39 on April 1 and 2, so WWE has been scrambling to tie up every feud that will be featured on the card.
Roman Reigns made an appearance this week to address his upcoming match with Cody Rhodes.
We also saw Logan Paul host an episode of Impaulsive TV, and Montez Ford took on Austin Theory in singles action.
Let's take a look at what happened on Monday's show.
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Make a Challenge
- KO and Zayn have had so many breakups and makeups, but this one is definitely the best. The crowd was so excited to see them together.
- The Usos did not get nearly as much heat as expected when they came out.
Raw opened with a reunited Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens making their way to the ring. They joked about the crowd liking both of them after getting a very warm welcome.
After talking about how far they have come, both men looked up at the WrestleMania sign. That is when The Usos came out to try to rain on their parade.
It didn't take long for Owens to issue a challenge for the tag titles at WrestleMania. The Usos accepted before rushing the ring to begin a brawl. Jimmy barely saved Jey from taking a Helluva Kick. They grabbed some steel chairs but a handful of officials came out to break up the fight.
Backstage, Solo Sikoa was shown arriving with Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. The Usos went to the back to end the segment. This played out exactly as everyone expected it to, but it was still fun. Both teams played their roles well. This is going to be a great match at WrestleMania.
Grade: B+
Notable Moments and Observations
Montez Ford vs. Austin Theory
- Theory's entrance looks cool but he needs new music. His song might be designed for him, but that doesn't make it good.
- Ford was stomping a mudhole in Theory in the corner. Stone Cold would be proud.
- The crossbody Ford hit right after the commercial break was nuts.
After defeating Angelo Dawkins last week, Austin Theory had to battle his tag team partner on this week's show. Montez Ford came out by himself just like Dawkins did last week.
These two men battled during the Elimination Chamber for the U.S. title, but this was a non-title encounter. Even so, if Ford won, he would have a good argument for a future title shot.
The champ was aggressive right out of the gate and took control for the first few minutes by grounding Ford so he couldn't use his speed or agility.
As the match progressed, Ford was able to get in more offense. This ended up turning into a highly competitive fight between two of the best young athletes on the roster, but Theory ended up scoring the win in the end.
Winner: Austin Theory
Grade: B
Notable Moments and Observations