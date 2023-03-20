WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 20

0 of 2

WWE

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on March 20.

We are just under two weeks away from WrestleMania 39 on April 1 and 2, so WWE has been scrambling to tie up every feud that will be featured on the card.

Roman Reigns made an appearance this week to address his upcoming match with Cody Rhodes.

We also saw Logan Paul host an episode of Impaulsive TV, and Montez Ford took on Austin Theory in singles action.

Let's take a look at what happened on Monday's show.