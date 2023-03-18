Tyrese Proctor's 'Pro-Level' Play Earns Praise on Twitter In Duke's Loss to Tennessee

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Jon Scheyer's first season as Duke head coach ended with Saturday's 65-52 loss to Tennessee in the second round of the 2023 NCAA tournament.

The Blue Devils' youth, which showed up early in the season before they turned things on down the stretch, seemed like it came back to bite them in their biggest game of the season. They only made six of 21 attempts from three-point range and committed 15 turnovers.

If there was one young player who looked right at home on this stage, it was Tyrese Proctor. The freshman guard finished with 16 points on 6-of-13 shooting from the field, six assists and two steals.

Even though Duke is going home sooner than some might have anticipated after it won the ACC tournament, Proctor earned rave reviews for his "pro-level" play to keep the team in it for most of the game.

It was easy to overlook Proctor because he came into the season as part of Duke's top-ranked recruiting class that had four 5-star prospects, per 247Sports. He was a 4-star player coming out of the NBA's Global Academy in Australia.

Proctor was the Blue Devils' third-highest scorer during the regular season with 9.2 points per game, but he only shot 37.7 percent from the field. He did lead the team with 3.2 assists per contest.

The combo guard's 16 points against Tennessee were tied for his third-most in a game all season.

Duke could see a significant talent drain this offseason with Dariq Whitehead, Kyle Filipowski and Dereck Lively II projected to be first-round draft prospects by B/R's Jonathan Wasserman.

Proctor may have shown enough in this game to convince NBA scouts he can play at the next level, but another year of growth in college could do wonders for him. He would almost certainly start the 2023-24 season as the best player on their roster if he returns.

Scheyer showed he can do a fine job of carrying the torch passed by Mike Krzyzewski. He led Duke to 27 wins and an ACC tournament title in his first season.

There's plenty of good things for the Blue Devils to build on, and they are on track to have another top recruiting class next season.

