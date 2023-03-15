2023 NBA Mock Draft: Predictions Entering NCAA Tournament

1 of 5

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

1. Detroit Pistons: Victor Wembanyama (Metropolitans 92, PF/C, 2004)

Winning the lottery could mean the Pistons open with a lineup featuring either Jalen Duren or James Wiseman with Wembanyama. The projected No. 1 pick should offer the ball-handling and shooting skill and overall mobility to play the 4 alongside one of Detroit's young 5 men.

Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey could obviously benefit from Wembanyama, who'd give them a special pick-and-roll/pop weapon and extra spacing.

It's difficult to evaluate Detroit's rebuild right now with Cunningham lost of the season, but his return, plus Ivey, Wembanyama and Duren (and possibly Wiseman) forms a core with a promising mix of creation, athleticism, shot-making and defense. Filling gaps with more passing and shooting would become obvious priorities.

2. Houston Rockets: Scoot Henderson (G League Ignite, PG, 2004)

The Houston Rockets landing the second pick should improve Henderson's chances of holding onto the No. 2 spot. Their need for a point guard could give him an extra edge, and despite a recent shooting slump, star potential fueled by explosiveness, creativity, shot-making and confidence remains highly persuasive.

He's now shut down until the draft after averaging 7.5 assists over Ignite's last eight games.

Overall, his shot-making strengths and weaknesses haven't changed since last season, as Henderson continues to look comfortable in the mid-range and weaker from deep. His ability to create advantages with speed, burst and change of direction, set up teammates, soar above the rim and separate into jumpers remain extremely promising.

But the gap between Henderson and No. 3 has shrunk, as his three-point mark has dipped to 32.4 percent while the Thompsons twins and Brandon Miller show more signs of growth.

3. San Antonio Spurs: Brandon Miller (Alabama, SF, Freshman)

The winning, consistency and rapid evolution of Miller's game have changed the conversation at the top of the draft.

While the relentless shot-making remains the draw to the 6'9" freshman, he's answered early-season questions by improving his finishing. And now he's putting pressure on Henderson and the No. 2 spot with a recent surge of live-dribble passing, rebounding and defensive flashes.

In three SEC tournament games, he averaged 11.0 boards and 4.7 assists, leading Alabama to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. Meanwhile, Henderson lost nine of his last 12 games (38.4 percent FG in that span), and scouts still sound uncertain about how to gauge the Thompson brothers' competition in Overtime.

Regardless of what happens over the next two weeks, interviews will be critical for Miller. But from purely a basketball scouting standpoint, he's on the verge of building a strong top-three case.

4. Charlotte Hornets: Amen Thompson (Overtime Elite, PG/SG, 2003)

Thompson finished the Overtime season with a championship after averaging 17.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 9.2 assists through five playoff games. He made six threes and 24-of-31 free throws, and any signs of shot-making and touch could sway teams to talk themselves into his potential to improve from outside.

Still, it's the playmaking that popped most and will continue to be the differentiator skill that fuels his value. There aren't many 6'7", NBA ball-handlers with Thompson's athletic gifts and passing ability. NBA teams can bank on the transition offense, slashing/cutting and defensive quickness/court coverage translating as well.

5. Orlando Magic: Jarace Walker (Houston, PF, Freshman)

Jonathan Isaac's inability to stay healthy could sway the Magic to look at Walker. His inconsistent scoring production won't bother NBA teams. Most will want to buy the flashes, given the eye test on his three-ball, high-IQ assists and drives into touch shots, and how dangerous they could make a 6'8", 240-pound 19-year-old in a few seasons.

While he still has a good chance to improve his stock with a deep NCAA tournament run, scouts expect Walker to also help himself during predraft using workouts and interviews.