WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 17

Credit: WWE.com

There was no better way to celebrate St. Patrick's Day Friday night than with The Celtic Warrior, Sheamus, who battled friend-turned-enemy-turned-friend Drew McIntyre for a shot at Intercontinental champion Gunther at WrestleMania 39.

That match headlined a broadcast that also featured a confrontation between Sami Zayn and Jey Uso, a mixed tag team match and an appearance by 2023 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes.

What went down, who cashed their ticket to The Showcase of the Immortals, and what did it mean on this Road to WrestleMania?

Find out with this recap of the March 17 episode of WWE SmackDown.