NFL Players Not Named Aaron Rodgers Who Must Be Traded After 1st Week of Free Agency

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

As the NFL world waits for the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets to iron out the details of an Aaron Rodgers trade, other players also need a change of scenery.

Players request permission to seek a trade for a variety of reasons: playing time, a new contract or a better team fit.

According to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe, the Tennessee Titans wanted two-time All-Pro safety Kevin Byard to take a pay cut, but he doesn't plan to accept a reduced salary. While the two sides don't see eye to eye on financial matters, Byard hasn't requested a trade yet, which leaves time for a resolution.

Several other players have likely gone past the point of no return with their respective clubs because of financial aspirations, the loss of a starting position or the direction of the club. We'll highlight eight players who must move on to a situation that better suits them, providing the best team fit for each veteran in 2023.