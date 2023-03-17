Power Rankings: Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers Surging Down the Stretch

0 of 32

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

With less than a month left in the NBA regular season, MVP debates are heating up and championship contenders are revealing themselves.

Joel Embiid and his Philadelphia 76ers are a part of both conversations and seemingly peaking at just the right time.

Thanks to the same criteria we've used all season—championship chances, numbers, recent performance and plenty of subjectivity—Philly is riding that wave up the power rankings.

But it's not the only team on the move. To see where everyone lands with just a few weeks to go, scroll below.