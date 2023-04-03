Edge Defeats Finn Bálor in Hell in a Cell Match at WWE WrestleMania 39

Photo credit: WWE.com

Edge perhaps put an end to his rivalry with The Judgment Day on Night 2 of WrestleMania 39 on Sunday by defeating Finn Bálor in a Hell in a Cell match.

The Rated-R Superstar entered the arena as Brood Edge, while the Irishman employed his Demon persona for the contest.

In the middle of the match, Bálor took a ladder to the face that required the ringside physician to step in, but he managed to return to the contest after receiving stitches. Unfortunately, his valiant effort wasn't enough against Edge.

The Rated-R Superstar delivered the con-chair-to before rolling The Demon over and pinning him for the win.

The story between the two men began last year when Edge was the leader of The Judgment Day and was feuding with the likes of AJ Styles, Liv Morgan and Bálor with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley by his side.

On the Raw after Edge, Priest and Ripley beat Bálor, Styles and Morgan in a six-person tag team match at Hell in a Cell in June 2022, and The Rated-R Superstar then revealed the Irishman as the newest member of his faction.

In a shocking twist, though, the trio of Bálor, Priest and Ripley turned on the group founder, putting him on the shelf for months after an attack.

Edge eventually returned and targeted The Judgment Day, leading to an "I Quit" match between him and Bálor at Extreme Rules last October.

To help even the odds, Edge's wife, fellow WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, got involved, but when Ripley threatened to hit The Glamazon with a con-chair-to, Edge gave up. Despite that, both were taken out with the same move.

Edge returned once again as a surprise entrant in the men's Royal Rumble match in January, going right after The Judgment Day and eliminating both Bálor and Priest.

They remained at each other's throats in the weeks that followed, and it eventually became clear their differences would have to be settled on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Bálor accepted Edge's challenge, but The Rated-R Superstar upped the ante by adding the Hell in a Cell stipulation.

For only the fourth time in history, a HIAC match was contested at WrestleMania, and it likely closed the book on one of WWE's longest-running storylines.

With Edge getting his final revenge on Bálor and The Judgment Day, he now has the opportunity to pursue other desired feuds and matches before the end of his legendary career.

