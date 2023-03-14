WWE Rumors on Why LA Knight Eyed For Stone Cold, Hall of Fame Class, Edge vs. Balor

Photo credit: WWE.com

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

WWE Reportedly Taking Notice of Knight's Reactions

The fan reaction to LA Knight at a live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City over the weekend may be positively influencing his build toward and at WrestleMania 39.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), The Megastar received a "big babyface reaction" at MSG, and when that happens in WWE, the powers-that-be tend to "listen."

Knight proceeded to have a highly entertaining and competitive match on Monday's Raw against Cody Rhodes, who won the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match and is set to headline WrestleMania against Roman Reigns.

On Monday, Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (h/t H Jenkins of ThirstyForNews.com) reported that the company has continued to make pitches to WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin for WrestleMania, and one of them involved a match or segment with Knight.

While it isn't yet clear if Austin has accepted any of WWE's overtures, Knight would perhaps be the perfect foil for him on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Knight is a cocky heel and one of WWE's best talkers, and his act is reminiscent of The Rock in many ways.

The Rock was one of Stone Cold's greatest rivals, and there is little doubt that his personality and attitude would mesh well with Knight just as it did with The Great One.

Knight has been discussing the importance of being involved in a WrestleMania in the Los Angeles area over the past several weeks; and whether he does something with Austin or not, it seems more likely by the day that he will have some kind of role on the show.

Stacy Keibler, Great Muta Reportedly Expected for WWE HOF Induction

WWE announced the first member of its 2023 Hall of Fame class on Friday in the form of Rey Mysterio, and two more big names are reportedly on the way soon.

According to PWInsider.com (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), WWE is "very close" to finalizing a deal with Stacy Keibler to make her part of the Hall of Fame this year.

It was also announced Monday night on Raw that Hall of Famer Ric Flair will reveal another class of 2023 inductee on Wednesday's episode of The Bump.

Per Meltzer (h/t Upton), Flair is likely to announce Japanese wrestling legend The Great Muta for the HOF since he has asked to be inducted and Nature Boy has asked to induct him.

Keibler broke into wrestling in 1999 as a Nitro Girl in WCW and eventually took on the villainous persona of Miss Hancock. When WWE purchased WCW in 2001, she made the leap and began going by her real name.

While the 43-year-old only wrestled sparingly during her career, she is remembered fondly for her stints as manager of The Dudley Boyz, Test, Scott Steiner, The Hurricane and others.

Muta, 60, recently retired after a legendary in-ring career that lasted nearly 40 years.

He was a four-time IWGP heavyweight champion in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and three-time triple crown heavyweight champion in All Japan Pro Wrestling, but he is perhaps best known to American fans for his time in NWA/WCW.

Muta had many memorable matches in WCW in the late 1980s and throughout the early-to-mid 1990s, including multiple encounters with Flair.

While Muta never wrestled a match in WWE, he left an indelible mark on the wrestling business and deserves a spot in the Hall of Fame.

'Demon' Balor vs. 'Brood' Edge Reportedly In the Works for WrestleMania

On Monday night's episode of Raw, another WrestleMania 39 match was made official, as Edge and The Judgment Day's Finn Balor will clash inside Hell in a Cell.

During the promo, the Irishman made mention of his "demons," leading to speculation that his popular Demon character could make its return at The Showcase of Immortals on April 1-2

According to Meltzer (h/t Upton), WWE originally planned for Balor and Edge to have a Hell in a Cell match at Royal Rumble in January. That bout would have seen the Demon version of Balor face the Brood version of Edge.

WWE had to postpone the match, though, since Edge could not be present for the build due to filming a show for Disney+.

Instead, The Rated-R Superstar was a surprise entrant in the men's Rumble match and targeted a pair of Judgment Day members in Balor and Damian Priest before getting eliminated by Dominik Mysterio with help from his stablemates.

Given the teases that occurred Monday, it does seem likely that the darkest versions of both wrestlers will present for WrestleMania, making their encounter even more anticipated.

Edge has been involved in a feud with The Judgment Day for the past year, and The Show of Shows seems like the perfect time to put the rivalry to rest once and for all.

Facing and perhaps defeating The Demon inside Hell in a Cell at WrestleMania would be the perfect culmination and a great way to send Edge into what could be the final stanza of his legendary career.

