    Julius Randle, R.J. Barrett Impress Fans in Knicks' Win Over D'Angelo Russell, Lakers

    Doric SamMarch 13, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 30: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) RJ Barrett #9 and Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks in action against the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden on November 30, 2022 in New York City. The Bucks defeated the Knicks 109-103. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
    Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

    The New York Knicks had been stuck in a rut with star point guard Jalen Brunson sidelined by a foot injury, but the team got its act together in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

    Julius Randle and RJ Barrett stepped up to combine for 63 points to lead New York to a 112-108 road victory at Crypto.com Arena. Randle put up 33 points—25 in the first half—while Barrett had 30 points as the Knicks snapped a three-game losing streak.

    New York managed to overcome a 33-point night from Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell, thanks in large part to the excellent job the team did limiting star big man Anthony Davis. The Knicks held him to 17 points on 8-of-18 shooting, though he managed to pull down 16 rebounds. Barrett was particularly important down the stretch, scoring 13 points in the fourth quarter to help close things out.

    NBA Twitter had good things to say about the Knicks, with Randle and Barrett earning the spotlight for their strong efforts on Sunday:

    Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

    Aye Darvin Ham. As a diehard Knicks fan, thanx for playing a lineup of three under 6-foot-4 guys so my guys RJ and Julius can bully y'all to death. <br><br>GREAT WIN FELLAS <a href="https://t.co/iLCTBHGVU4">pic.twitter.com/iLCTBHGVU4</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Knicks vs. Lakers tonight 🔥<br><br>Julius: 33 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST<br>RJ: 30 PTS, 6 REB (13-point 4Q)<br><br>New York snaps their 3-game losing streak 👀 <a href="https://t.co/ZETXX0YBkK">pic.twitter.com/ZETXX0YBkK</a>

    Steve Popper @StevePopper

    Barrett and Randle have combined for 61 points but the Knicks have gotten huge contributions from Hartenstein, McBride and Hart off the bench (that second unit with Barrett carried them early in the fourth)

    Ben Stiller @BenStiller

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RJ?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RJ</a>🔥

    StatMuse @statmuse

    RJ Barrett tonight:<br><br>30 PTS<br>6 REB<br><br>13-point 4th quarter. <a href="https://t.co/i5pn8tf2dl">pic.twitter.com/i5pn8tf2dl</a>

    Kyle Goon @kylegoon

    11 points for RJ Barrett in this fourth quarter. That last three hurt, putting the Knicks up by 10 with 5 minutes to go.

    The Knicks Wall @TheKnicksWall

    JULIUS RANDLE GOD MODE ACTIVATED

    Doug McKain @DMAC_LA

    Lakers giving up too many easy buckets tonight and AD is getting outplayed by Julius Randle and RJ Barett. <br><br>Time for AD to unleash the beast. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LakeShow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LakeShow</a>

    Let's Talk Knicks (LTK) @LetsTalkKnicks_

    RJ Barrett you are a bad bad man.

    Jonathan Macri @JCMacriNBA

    Did not love his first half, but RJ Barrett has been awesome after halftime, with some big time shot-making that the Knicks are in need of tonight.

    Big Knick Energy @BigKnickEnergy_

    Knicks Twitter: Julius looks tired, rest that man!<br>Julius Randle: <a href="https://t.co/rrq8gV8fjU">pic.twitter.com/rrq8gV8fjU</a>

    Dwann B 🇺🇸 @dwannb

    Julius Randle is wearing AD out <a href="https://t.co/FWigsdazqc">pic.twitter.com/FWigsdazqc</a>

    Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 @big_business_

    Of course Julius Randle decided to turn into prime Kevin Garnett <a href="https://t.co/FY667YcmX0">pic.twitter.com/FY667YcmX0</a>

    Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

    <a href="https://t.co/ZpjI13mo8v">pic.twitter.com/ZpjI13mo8v</a>

    Prior to their three-game skid, the Knicks had put together a nine-game win streak. New York has the tools to be a dangerous postseason team, but the Knicks will need Brunson to get healthy so they can get back to full strength for the playoffs.

    The Knicks (40-30) will look to build on the momentum from Sunday when they return to action on Tuesday against the Portland Trail Blazers, which is the final matchup of a four-game road trip.