Men's NCAA Bracket 2023: Complete Guide to West Region

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The West Region of the 2023 men's NCAA tournament is headlined by No. 1 Kansas, who won the Big 12 regular-season title while racking up a staggering 17 Quad 1 victories along the way.

The Jayhawks will have to contend with No. 2 UCLA, No. 3 Gonzaga, No. 4 UConn and a host of upset-minded lower seeds if they hope to win their region and advance on to the Final Four.

Big 12 Player of the Year Jalen Wilson leads the way for Kansas, while Wooden Award finalists Drew Timme (Gonzaga), Jaime Jaquez Jr. (UCLA) and Mike Miles Jr. (TCU) also call the West Region home.

Before the tournament gets underway, here's a full breakdown of the West Region.

