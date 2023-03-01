2023 NBA Mock Draft: Full 2-Round Predictions Entering March

1 of 5

JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP via Getty Images

1. Houston Rockets: Victor Wembanyama (Metropolitans 92, PF/C, 2004)

A change of scenery for the World Cup Qualifiers didn't throw off Wembanyama, who went for 22 points, 17 rebounds and six blocks in France's win over Czech Republic. He's just crossing off reasons to doubt him.

Fit won't be an issue with whichever team wins the lottery. Wembanyama is being used in every possible way for a big—as a post player, pick-and-pop shooter and ball-handler.

The Houston Rockets would presumably just throw positions out the window with Wembanyama, Alperen Şengün and Jabari Smith Jr. Rockets head coach Stephen Silas has shown a willingness to bench Şengün for defensive reasons, so his future role with Wembanyama would be become a storyline to watch.

While Smith is off to a slower start relative to the other top 2022 draft picks, Wembanyama is far more likely to impact games as a rookie with his outrageous defensive range, shooting skill, finishing and passing that should all translate to the NBA instantly.

2. San Antonio Spurs: Scoot Henderson (G League Ignite, PG, 2004)

The play of Brandon Miller, Nick Smith Jr.'s return and the Thompsons' upside may at least make the Spurs think before taking Henderson. But whichever team lands the No. 2 pick will presumably circle back to the Ignite star.

While Henderson's explosiveness, power and off-the-dribble burst separate Henderson from the rest of his draft classmates, a recent 20-point (2-of-4 3PT), 14-assist game against a Memphis Hustle team with multiple NBA-caliber players highlighted his skill improvement, playmaking and shot-making potential.

3. Detroit Pistons: Amen Thompson (Overtime Elite, Point wing, 2003)

With some of the top NCAA prospects building steam, Thompson answered in the City Reapers' first game of Overtime's playoff semis, finishing with 20 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists while shooting 2-of-4 from three. The performance was a reminder why he's a likely outlier who doesn't require the highest skill level to score or play-make.

Thompson is a dangerous advantage creator with his burst off the bounce and lightning-quick dribble moves to blow by and separate. Once he earns himself just a hint of space on the move, he capitalizes with bounce and flexibility or passing vision to set up teammates.

There are enough examples of limited-shooting stars who can generate offense off their face-up games and explosiveness. Thompson's shot also hasn't looked totally broken lately, while his 6'7" size, foot/hand speed and leaping give him wild defensive potential as well.

4. Charlotte Hornets: Brandon Miller (Alabama, SF, Freshman)

NBA teams' view of Miller has become a topic of conversation after it was alleged by detectives investigating the killing of Jamea Jonae Harris that Miller brought now-ex-teammate Darius Miles the gun used in the shooting. Miller has not been charged in the case and continues to play for Alabama.



Each front office will do its own due diligence by investigating and interviewing, making it difficult to assess how Miller's involvement will affect his draft stock.

On the court, there are fewer question marks about him. Lately, he's answered key ones that popped up earlier in the season, when he struggled to convert around the basket. Last Wednesday night, he put together his most convincing on-court pitch of the season, totaling 41 points against South Carolina, which included the game-tying drive in regulation and another to win in overtime.

Miller continues to shoot at a clip that once felt unsustainable: 42.4 percent on 7.2 three-point attempts per game. But he has strengthened his case as a potential top-three prospect by showcasing more ball-handling and shiftiness into self-created drives, plus much improved finishing with touch, adjustments and body control. The game has seemingly slowed down for him enough to make necessary adjustments/counters in traffic.

5. Orlando Magic: Jarace Walker (Houston, PF, Freshman)

The Orlando Magic would ignore their needs to draft the best player available in Walker. His popularity continues to grow in NBA circles despite some quiet games, as scouts rave about his skill versatility and the feedback they've received about his work ethic and coachability.

With an outstanding 6'8", 240-pound frame, Walker's flashes of shooting, touch shots, close-out drives and passes have been persuasive, even if he isn't consistently executing yet. He figures to only make more fans during the predraft process with his measurements, workouts in front of executives and interviews.