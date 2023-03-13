Men's NCAA Bracket 2023: Complete Guide to South Region

0 of 9

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The South Region of the 2023 men's NCAA tournament is headlined by No. 1 Alabama, who secured its place at the head of the No. 1 seed pack with an 82-63 win over Texas A&M in the SEC tournament title game.

The Crimson Tide will need to survive No. 2 Arizona, No. 3 Baylor, No. 4 Virginia and a host of upset-minded lower seeds if they hope to reach the Final Four.

NBA scouts will no doubt be watching closely when potential lottery picks Brandon Miller (Alabama) and Keyonte George (Baylor) take the floor, while Wooden Award finalist Ąžuolas Tubelis (Arizona) will also be in action.

Before the tournament gets underway, here's a full breakdown of the South Region.

