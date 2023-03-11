AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 10

1 of 4

AEW

Guevara and Andretti were already in the ring when the show began, but Guevara was in no rush to start the match. He was lounging in the corner and tried to avoid the newcomer to AEW, but Andretti was all over him.

Guevara tried to escape by leaving the ring, but Andretti gave him no quarter. He stayed on Guevara no matter how he tried to get away.

It wasn't until right before the commercial break that The Spanish God hit a huge knee to take control.

These two guys are both known as high-flyers, so this match obviously had plenty of big spots to keep the fans in the arena on the edge of their seats. They did a good job spacing them out so each move could have its own moment to breathe.

Both men brought a lot of enthusiasm and energy to this bout, and the crowd reflected that energy back at them whenever they hit a risky move. However, the finish was met with icy silence.

Unfortunately, Daniel Garcia interfered behind the ref's back so Guevara could hit the GTH for the win. This sort of killed the energy in the arena after what was a pretty fun match up until that point.

Winner: Sammy Guevara

Grade: B+

Notable Moments and Observations