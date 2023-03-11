AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 10March 11, 2023
AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 10
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on March 10.
We're still dealing with the fallout from Sunday's Revolution pay-per-view, but Rampage opted to highlight some talents who were left off the card this weekend.
Nyla Rose and Riho reignited their feud, Action Andretti continued to be a thorn in the side of the JAS when he battled Sammy Guevara, and Preston Vance took on Konosuke Takeshita.
Let's take a look at all the action from Friday's show.
Action Andretti vs. Sammy Guevara
- Despite being rivals, Chris Jericho said a lot of good things about Andretti on commentary.
- Andretti hit a really nice suicide dive at one point.
- He also launched Guevara into the corner with a dropkick.
- Andretti had new gear for this match. It looked much better than his previous design.
Guevara and Andretti were already in the ring when the show began, but Guevara was in no rush to start the match. He was lounging in the corner and tried to avoid the newcomer to AEW, but Andretti was all over him.
Guevara tried to escape by leaving the ring, but Andretti gave him no quarter. He stayed on Guevara no matter how he tried to get away.
It wasn't until right before the commercial break that The Spanish God hit a huge knee to take control.
These two guys are both known as high-flyers, so this match obviously had plenty of big spots to keep the fans in the arena on the edge of their seats. They did a good job spacing them out so each move could have its own moment to breathe.
Both men brought a lot of enthusiasm and energy to this bout, and the crowd reflected that energy back at them whenever they hit a risky move. However, the finish was met with icy silence.
Unfortunately, Daniel Garcia interfered behind the ref's back so Guevara could hit the GTH for the win. This sort of killed the energy in the arena after what was a pretty fun match up until that point.
Winner: Sammy Guevara
Grade: B+
Notable Moments and Observations
The Acclaimed vs. Jack Cartwheel and Starboy Charlie
- Cartwheel is actually a really talented wrestler. Go take the time to watch some of his matches on YouTube.
- Daddy Magic and Angelo Parker made The Acclaimed an offer to join the JAS that they declined.
Jack Cartwheel and Starboy Charlie were given a shot to appear on AEW television this week, but unfortunately, that chance came against Max Caster and Anthony Bowens.
The match only lasted a couple of minutes and saw The Acclaimed pick up a flawless victory. Rampage doesn't need four matches every week if one of them is always a squash.
Winners: The Acclaimed
Grade: Incomplete
Notable Moments and Observations
Konosuke Takeshita vs. Preston Vance
- Vance had a bunch of masks with him that he has ripped off of previous opponents. Being a mask collector is kind of a cool gimmick so hopefully, he keeps it up.
- Vance hit a chop and then said something in Japanese while doing a bow that seemed to mock Japan. Don Callis rightfully called him out for that being culturally insensitive.
- Sometimes a basic move performed perfectly is just as good as something unique. Vance has a really nice vertical suplex.
Vance was accompanied to the ring by Jose the Assistant for his match against a man who has been on something of a roll lately, Takeshita.
The Japanese wrestler wasn't giving up any size to Vance, so this was an even matchup between two guys who have shown both power and versatility in the ring.
The former member of The Dark Order had the upper hand for the first several minutes, but Takeshita was able to start making a comeback shortly after we returned from a break.
Jose made the mistake of getting involved, so Takeshita wiped him out with a huge forearm at ringside. He fought through Vance's offense and was able to win with a backslide.
This was a solid showing for both men. Jose interfering had no impact on the outcome, so it wasn't a big deal like it was in the first bout.
Winner: Konosuke Takeshita
Grade: B-
Notable Moments and Observations
Nyla Rose vs. Riho
- Mark Briscoe made an announcement regarding the future of the ROH tag titles. He said a Ladder match would be held in Jay Briscoe's honor to crown new champions.
- The pre-match video replaced the usual interview, but Mark Henry still got to say his line.
- Vickie Guerrero is no longer with AEW, so Marina Shafir was the only one with Rose this week.
- Riho is so small that successfully taking Rose down with a hurricanrana never looks convincing. It's one of her moves that she should keep in her quiver when she fights Rose.
The main event of the night was the third encounter between Riho and Rose. These two have both been in AEW since the beginning and were the first two women's champions, so this is a longstanding rivalry that has only had a few chapters so far. AEW played a nice video package to recap their history before the match began.
Riho showed some aggression by going right after Rose, but she kept getting pushed to the mat by her larger opponent. The Native Beast used her power to control her opponent, but Riho's quick offense allowed her to stay one step ahead most of the time.
Shafir ended up getting involved while Rose had the ref distracted, which means every match on this show had some kind of interference except the squash with The Acclaimed.
Riho is one of the most natural underdogs AEW has and she played that role well in this bout. Rose played the heel, which was a little weird considering she was definitely a babyface during his last feud with Jade Cargill, but she is more natural in that role anyway.
After failing to get Rose up a few times, Riho hit a northern lights suplex that scored her a close two-count. A few moments later, she was able to keep Rose down for the three-count.
Rose cemented herself as a heel again by attacking Riho after the match was over. Saraya, Ruby Soho and Toni Storm came out to spray a green L on Riho to end the show.
Winner: Riho
Grade: B-
Notable Moments and Observations