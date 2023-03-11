Potential Bracket-Busters in First Two Rounds of Men's NCAA Tournament

0 of 7

AP Photo/Nick Wass

You don't have to win the first two rounds of your NCAA men's basketball tournament pool, but you do have to survive it.

The tournament's opening weekend can be tricky to navigate. Just ask anyone who had Kentucky or Baylor in their Final Four last year. They were the top two seeds in the East Region, and neither made it to the Sweet 16.

The Wildcats were foiled by a Saint Peter's team that ended up destroying many brackets on its way to the Elite Eight, while Baylor was bounced by an eighth-seeded North Carolina.

Those teams pave the way for the definition of a bracket-buster here. To qualify for this list, a team must have a chance to beat an opponent that is rated four seeds higher. It could be a low-major Cinderella like that Saint Peter's team or it could be the 2022 iteration of North Carolina, which is a traditional blue blood that caught fire at the right time.

Using the projected seeds from Bracket Matrix entering Friday's games, these teams pose a real threat to spoil some brackets in the first two rounds of the men's tournament this year.